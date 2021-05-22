While the team titles belonged to Huntley Project Thursday, Manhattan shined as well at the Southern B Divisional in the Laurel.
The boys finished in a tie for second with Jefferson with 92 points, while the girls were third with 73 points behind Big Timber (94). The Red Devils’ boys won with 110 points and the girls with 99.
“Huntley is good on both sides. I believe our division is the best in the state and we will likely have three of the top four or five Class B boys teams come from the southern division,” Manhattan head coach John Sillitti said. “The southern division looks to also sweep the top five or six spots at state for girls. So we saw really good competition.”
Manhattan’s boys had three individual champions in Michael Swan (200), Wyatt Barney (400) and Layne Vanderby (3,200). But it was the overall performance of the team that excited Sillitti.
Luke Meeker (4:47.95), Vanderby (4:48.16) and Payden Cantalupo (4:48.66) finished 2-3-4 in the mile with each setting personal bests. Then Vanderby and Meeker placed first and second, respectively, in the 3,200 with personal best times of 10:31.85 and 10:34.14.
Sillitti credited Meeker and Vanderby for running controlled races in their first-ever divisional meet.
“Luke ran three years of varsity cross-country, but Layne didn’t even make our varsity cross-country team until this fall, and now he is the divisional champion in the 3,200,” he added. “Pretty remarkable progression for that kid and an example of continuing to work without much early success.”
Cantalupo also set a personal best in the 800 (2:11.92) to place seventh and qualify for state.
Barney, the defending state champion in the 800, placed second with a time of 2:06.88. The senior was less than two seconds behind Huntley’s Alex Nelson.
Barney set a personal best in the 400 with a time of 49.67 to edge Big Timber’s Ty Ferguson.
Swan competed in five events and placed in all five. In addition to winning the 200, the junior was fourth in the 100 (11.46), third in the 400 (51.44), fifth in the long jump (19-09), and ran a leg on the 4x400 relay, which took second in 3:35.34.
Sillitti also noted the effort of throwers Lane Holzworth and Colter Barta. Holzworth placed fifth in the discus (113-01) and eighth in the shot put (40-09.50) to qualify for state in both events.
Barta had a big day in the javelin, finishing third with a throw of 142-feet, 1-inch, and was seventh in the pole vault with a height of 10-feet.
“He placed third despite being ranked outside the top 10, throwing a 14-foot PR,” said Sillitti. “He’s been improving a ton each week. He also had a lifetime best in the pole vault.”
Wyatt Jones added an 8th place finish in the triple jump (39-00).
Three Forks’ boys placed ninth as a team with 12 points. Owen Long and Anthony Deriana advanced in the high jump (2nd, 5-10) and javelin (5th, 133-09), respectively, while Garrett Golding was fifth in the 800 (2:10.68) and Beau Johnston eighth in the 3,200 (10:59.0).
“Garrett Golding found the perfect time to PR today,” Three Forks head coach Tracy Welter said. “Beau broke the 11-minute mark in the 3,200.”
Manhattan’s girls were led by double winner Hallie Hemenway. The senior easily won the 1,600 (5:22.80) and 3,200 (11:49.79).
“She ran a five second season best in the mile, separating from the field to win by 14 seconds against some of the top runners in Class B,” said Sillitti. “She then ran a lifetime best in the 3,200 and now holds the fastest time in Class B in that event.”
The only other winner for the Tigers was Madeline Severson in the 400. The senior posted a time of 59.75, and had a personal best in the long jump with a mark of 16-feet, 2.50-inches to place second.
“That was encouraging because it was into the wind on a day when several other girls were well off their season best marks,” said Sillitti.
Olleca Severson placed in four events, which includes taking second in the 100 hurdles (16.16), third in the pole vault (8-00) and seventh in both the 400 (1:03.09) and triple jump (31-01).
In the 1,600 Kit Wiersema and Rylee Cameron finished fifth (5:49.65) and sixth (5:49.66), respectively, and were sixth and seventh in the 3,200. Both set personal bests in each event.
“Actually we had lifetime bests from all of our runners in the 1,600 and 3,200 on the day, all performing better than they were ranked coming in,” said Sillitti.
Freshman Zoe Axtman set a personal best en route to qualifying for state in the 800 (8th, 2:35.29), while Sillitti noted the effort of Saige and Sophie Duffin, as well as Miah Fenno, in helping the sprint relay take third. Madeline Severson ran the opening leg.
“It’s never perfect, but overall it was a pretty good day for us and some of the performances were just huge in terms of kids stepping up to score and advance,” said Sillitti.
Three Forks’ girls placed 12th with 14 points led by Jasmyn Murphy. The junior placed third in both the long jump (15-10.50) and triple jump (32-11), sixth in the 200 (28.25), and ran a leg on the 4x100 relay (8th, 54.65).
“Jasmyn has led our girls all season long and she is still going strong,” said Welter. “She will be competing in five events next week.”
Senior Addie VanVleet set a personal best in the long jump (6th, 15-03), while Brielle Davis and Morgan Carr did the same en route to placing in the javelin (8th, 97-06) and discus (7th, 91-07), respectively. Natalie Pestel advanced to state on the relay, along with Davis, Murphy and VanVleet.
“We are very excited to be taking so many kids with us to the state meet,” said Welter “These kids have worked so hard and through so much to finally reach the state level.”