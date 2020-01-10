A quick start to Thursday’s game was nearly wasted. Manhattan jumped out to a double figure lead and managed to take a two-point lead into halftime.
But the Tigers were forced to rally in the fourth quarter after falling behind by a dozen points to beat Whitehall 47-44 in a District 5B clash.
“Had a great first quarter to start the game,” noted Manhattan coach Wes Kragt. “Then we really struggled for the next two. Couldn’t get any shots to fall. Credit them for their defensive effort.”
Whitehall, led by eight points from Dylan Smith, surged to a 36-28 lead to begin the fourth quarter, and then stretched it to 12 early in the frame. But the Tigers rallied down the stretch sparked by the shooting of Finn Tesoro.
“We were down 12 with six minutes to play but the kids never gave up,” said Kragt. “We battled back. Tesoro hit two big threes and Sven Stenberg hit one to give us the lead.”
Caden Holgate capped the comeback with a pair of clutch free throws to stretch the lead to three. It capped an 11-point effort from the junior.
Tesoro led the Tigers with 13 points, including three second half 3-pointers, while Stenburg also reach double figures with 10 points.
“Another close game that we were fortunate to come out on top,” said Kragt.
Manhattan (5-2, 3-0) returns to action with another conference game Friday at Three Forks.
Whitehall girls fend off Tigers’ rally
A mistake-prone first half wound up costing Manhattan’s girls Thursday night.
The Tigers committed a slew of turnovers and scored just 13 points against Whitehall before making a furious comeback in a 52-51 District 5B defeat.
“The first half we had too many unforced errors and weren’t taking care of the ball. Our defensive intensity was not where it needed to be,” Manhattan coach Mikal Herron said. “We came out in the second half with better intensity, but were still trading baskets with Whitehall and not getting the stops we needed.”
The Tigers (3-4, 0-3) finally caught fire in the fourth quarter, however, rallying from 16 points down to tie the game at 51 with five seconds remaining. They were forced to foul, which allowed Whitehall to take a one-point lead.
“Finally in the fourth quarter we executed better on offense and made our shots. We got more aggressive defensively and forced turnovers,” said Herron. “We were tied with five seconds left, but fouled on an inbounds play and they made a free throw. We had a good shot at the end but weren’t able to put it in.”
Ella Halverson led the Tigers with a game-high 14 points — all of which came in the second half — while Jasmine Grossman also reached double figures with 10. Amy Grevious chipped in with eight points.
“I’m proud of the way the girls battled from being down. They never quit,” said Herron.
Manhattan returns to action with another conference game Friday at Three Forks.
Boys
Manhattan 47, Whitehall 44
Whitehall 4 15 17 8 - 44
Manhattan 14 7 7 19 - 47
WHITEHALL (1-5) - Flint Smith 3 0-1 6, Brendan Wagner 4 0-1 11, Mason Alexander 1 0-0 2, Hayden Hoagland 3 2-4 8, Dylan Smith 6 0-0 12, Kenzie Hugulet 2 0-1 5. Totals: 19 2-7 44.
MANHATTAN (5-2) - Caden Holgate 3 5-7 11, Colter Barta 0 0-0 0, Finn Tesoro 5 0-0 13, Jadon Pierce 1 0-0 2, Kyle Hotvedt 3 1-3 7, Evan Douma 2 0-2 4, Wyatt Jones 0 0-0 0, Sven Stenberg 4 0-0 10, Markus Fenno 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 6-12 47.
3-point goals: White 4 (Wagner 3, Huglet 1), Man 5 (Tesoro 3, Stenberg 2).
Girls
Whitehall 52, Manhattan 51
Whitehall 15 10 15 12 - 52
Manhattan 7 6 15 23 - 51
WHITEHALL (5-1) - Britney Welker 1 0-0 2, Jada Clarkson 4 4-5 13, Ashlynn Ellison 1 0-0 2, Meagan Johnson 3 1-2 8, Kendra Klapan 3 3-6 9, Maxine Hoagland 2 0-1 4, Brynna Wolfe 2 5-6 10, Asha Noyes 2 0-0 4. Totals: 18 13-20 52.
MANHATTAN (3-4) - Amy Grevious 3 2-3 8, Madeline Severson 1 0-0 2, Sophie Duffin 2 0-0 4, Olleca Severson 0 0-0 0, Ariah Carrier 1 0-0 2, Pralie Duffin 2 1-2 5, Jasmine Grossman 3 2-4 10, Ella Halverson 3 7-8 14, Ruby Stenberg 1 0-0 2, Hallie Hemenway 2 0-0 4. Totals: 18 12-17 51.
3-point goals: White 3 (Clarkson 1, Johnson 1, Wolfe 1), Man 3 (Grossman 2, Halverson 1).