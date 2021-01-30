MANHATTAN — With 24.8 seconds remaining, following a made free throw by Drew Badovinac that gave Butte Central a two-point lead, Manhattan head coach Wes Kragt called time out Thursday night.
With everyone expecting to the ball to end up in the hands of Caden Holgate at the other end, Kragt crossed up the crowd as well at the Maroons. Holgate, the team’s top three-point threat, did touch the ball, but he didn’t take the final shot.
After a couple of passes, the ball wound up in the hands of Markus Fenno in the left corner. The 6-foot-1 junior then buried a 3-point shot to give Manhattan a 44-43 lead with 6.6 seconds remaining.
“We were kind of playing the offense, defense thing and so we snuck him in on offense to be that set guy,” Kragt explained. “I think they were thinking the same thing, Caden’s gonna get it. So we gave them the high pick and then we made two good extra passes to find Markus wide open and credit him for making that catch and making that shot to win it.”
Dougie Peoples turned the ball over on a drive to the basket as the final seconds ticked off the clock following a time out by the Maroons, and Manhattan held for a one-point non-conference victory after trailing by as many as eight midway through the fourth quarter.
It was a big bounce-back win for the Tigers, who had lost their first game of the season nearly a week earlier at Manhattan Christian.
Central (2-4) is the defending Class A co-state champion, but lost nine players to graduation from the title team. Peoples has shined this season on a young team, twice scoring 31 points in a game. The sophomore finished with 21 against Manhattan.
“He’s a good player,” said Kragt, “and he was able to drive to the basket, and we got to do a better job of closing gaps.”
The Maroons controlled the contest by slowing the tempo and led 41-33 with 3:36 remaining after a pair of free throws by Bryson Sestrich.
But Holgate kept the Tigers within striking distance, connecting on two 3’s and tallying eight of his team-high 14 points in the fourth quarter. Then Corban Johnson and Evan Douma got Manhattan within one possession, 41-39 and 42-41, with buckets in the final 80 seconds to help set up the game-winning score.
It was a gritty rally for the Tigers, who scored the game’s first points and then trailed for more than three quarters before Fenno hit the game winner.
“That’s a good confidence booster for us. We’re hoping that we can go against Townsend tomorrow and get a conference win,” said Kragt. “The way it’s looking is Townsend’s the second (seed) in our conference. They only lost once to us and we haven’t lost yet, so if we get that win that’ll be huge as far as conference play goes.”
Manhattan built an eight-point lead Friday en route to beating the Bulldogs 52-38. The Tigers improved to 5-0 in District 5B and 6-1 overall.
“We played solid defense,” said Kragt. “To hold a team like that under 40 points was very impressive.”
Holgate led the Tigers with a game-high 19 points, while Tate Bowler added 12.
“Offensively this weekend was the first time I have seen us move the ball as a team and work within the system for good shots,” said Kragt. “Very pleased with the effort that our kids showed tonight on both ends of the floor.”
Manhattan returns to action Thursday at Three Forks.
Manhattan 44, Butte Central 43
Central 9 11 10 13 - 43
Manhattan 6 8 9 21 - 44
BUTTE CENTRAL (2-4) - Bryson Sestrich 1 2-2 5, Drew Badovinac 0 2-4 2, Dougie Peoples 9 2-2 21, Egan Lester 0 0-0 0, Joseph Sehulster 0 0-0 0, Kyle Holter 4 0-1 8, Bryan Holland 3 0-0 7. Totals: 17 6-9 43.
MANHATTAN (5-1) - Caden Holgate 3 5-6 14, Colter Barta 0 0-0 0, Finn Tesoro 2 0-0 5, Tate Bowler 2 2-2 6, Evan Douma 4 0-0 8, Corban Johnson 3 0-0 6, Sven Stenberg 0 0-0 0, Markus Fenno 2 0-0 5. Totals: 16 7-8 44.
3-point goals: BC 3 (Sestrich 1, Peoples 1, Holter 1), Man 5 (Holgate 3, Tesoro 1, Fenno 1).
Manhattan 52, Townsend 38
Townsend 12 7 4 15 - 38
Manhattan 12 15 10 15 - 52
TOWNSEND (6-3) - Trey Hoveland 3 0-3 7, Ryan Racht 7 2-2 16, Gavin Vandenacre 1 0-0 2, Braden Racht 1 1-2 3, Aaron Geisser 2 0-1 5, Devon Zeadow 2 1-5 5. Totals: 16 4-13 38.
MANHATTAN ( 6-1) - Caden Holgate 5 7-8 19, Colter Barta 0 0-0 0, Finn Tesoro 1 2-2 5, Jadon Pierce 0 0-0 0, Tate Bowler 3 5-5 12, Evan Douma 2 2-4 6, Corban Johnson 1 0-0 2, Sven Stenberg 2 1-2 5, Markus Fenno 1 0-0 3. Totals: 15 17-21 52.
3-point goals: Tow 2 (Hoveland 1, Geisser 1), Man 5 (Holgate 2, Tesoro 1, Bowler 1, Fenno 1).