MANHATTAN — Adele Didriksen hit her first home run of season and Claire Nolan tossed a 3-hitter in the circle Monday to lead Manhattan to victory on senior-parent day.
The Tigers scored 11 runs in the bottom of the second en route to a 18-1 Southern B-C rout of Deer Lodge at Taylor Park. It was the team’s fourth consecutive victory and they’ve outscored their opponents 59-2 during that stretch.
Having struggled at times with errors and base running mistakes, third-year head coach Randy Cygan was pleased with a fairly clean effort.
“We’ve only given up two runs in the last four games, so defense is getting better and we’re getting runners on base,” he said. “We’re trying to tweak some things with base running and trying to open up a little bit more aggressive. We’ll see if that translates. It’s kind of late to be starting some things, but better late than never.”
After honoring the team’s five seniors prior to the contest, the Tigers came out flat. A fielding error led to Deer Lodge’s only run in the top of the first, and then Manhattan went down in order in the bottom half of the frame on just six pitches.
“(We were) too anxious with senior day. First two batters I think swung at the first pitch and I made the third batter (Nolan) take two pitches just because I didn’t want to see a three pitch inning,” said Cygan. “She probably didn’t like either, but I didn’t want to see three pitches, three outs.”
The Tigers quickly regrouped in the second led by Nolan. The senior retired Deer Lodge in order and then Manhattan tallied nearly a dozen runs in the bottom half of the inning to take control of the contest.
Emma Kabalin belted an RBI-triple in the frame, while Didriksen capped the scoring with a two-run homer.
While the Wardens got a pair of runner on base with two outs in the third, Nolan got out of trouble by inducing a ground out and only allowed one more base runner on a walk in the fourth. She finished with five strike outs to pick up the complete game victory.
“I don’t know if she had pitched five innings this year or not. Usually four,” said Cygan. “I think she did have another game where she had five, but we wanted to get her some more innings today because we’re going to need all our pitchers if we’re going to do anything in divisionals.”
Nolan was also 2 for 4 at the plate and hit a double along with Abby Kabalin, Lexi Miller and Didriksen. The Tigers finished with 11 hits and a pair of stolen bases.
“We worked on a few things,” said Cygan. “We worked on delayed steals and things that like and stuff we haven’t done yet this year. It could beneficial.”
Manhattan (9-7, 3-2 Southern B-C) is back in action Tuesday hosting Anaconda in another league game.
Manhattan 18, Deer Lodge 1
Deer Lodge 1 0 0 00 - 1 3 3
Manhattan 0(11)1 6x - 18 11 2
E Pentland and K Lamb. Claire Nolan and Malie Friese.
DEER LODGE - T Stevenson 2-3, T Lamb 1-2, K Lamb 0-2, S Pierson 0-1, Pentland 0-2, E Grande 0-2, M Reich 0-2, C Gravely 0-2, W Stewart 0-2.
MANHATTAN (9-7) - Natalie Scott 0-2, Shayla Shea 2-3, C. Nolan 2-4 (2B), Friese 0-1, Abby Kabalin 1-2 (2B), Lexi Miller 2-2 (2B), Meagan Elgas 0-1, Adele Didriksen 2-2 (2B, HR), Emma Kabalin 1-2 (3B), Sierra Blanchard 1-2.