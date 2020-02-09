Manhattan got off to a good start Friday night at home and maintained the effort throughout en route to winning its first conference game of the season.
Led by Amy Grevious and Jasmine Grossman, who each scored 10 points, the Tigers beat Three Forks 46-35 in a District 5B clash.
“We had a goal in mind to start strong and not let Three Forks make any big runs on us. The girls came out and did just that,” Manhattan coach Mikal Jones said. “We executed well on the defensive and offensive ends and did a much better job of rebounding and taking care of the ball. I’m super proud of the way the girls came to play.”
The Tigers (5-11, 1-8 District 5B) led 15-9 after the first quarter and took a 33-23 lead into halftime. While they scored just 13 points in the second half, the defense held Three Forks to 12.
Grevious scored eight of her points in the second quarter, while Grossman added eight in the first half. Olleca Severson finished with seven points.
Eight Wolves scored in the contest led by seven points from Kendall Lynn, and six each from Breanna Bloch and Ashlyn Swenson.
“We just didn’t get out to a very good start and Manhattan hit a couple shots early to get them going,” Three Forks coach Mike Sauvageau said. “We were really never in the game the entire night. Manhattan played much better game than we did.”
The Wolves took a 27-20 lead into halftime at home Saturday night in another conference game against Townsend. But they failed to score in the third quarter en route to a 46-41 home defeat.
Sisters Kendall and Keaton Lynn combined for 17 points for Three Forks in the defeat.
The Wolves (8-8, 5-5 District 5B) are back in action Feb. 14 hosting Deer Lodge in a non-conference game, while Manhattan travels to Class A Park County Feb. 13.
Manhattan 46, Three Forks 35
Three Forks 9 14 4 8 - 35
Manhattan 15 18 6 7 - 35
THREE FORKS (8-7) - Kinzee Howey 1 0-0 2, Keaton Lynn 2 0-1 4, Lily Jones 1 0-0 2, Erin Welter 0 0-1 0, Kendall Lynn 2 3-5 7, Jayden Woodland 0 0-0 0, McKenzie Feddes 1 0-03, Ashlyn Swenson 2 0-0 6, Jasmyn Murphy 0 0-0 0, Peyton Page 1 3-4 5, Breanna Bloch 2 2-4 6. Totals: 12 8-15 35.
MANHATTAN (5-11) - Amy Grevious 4 1-1 10, Madeline Severson 1 0-0 2, Sophie Duffin 2 0-0 5, Olleca Severson 2 3-8 7, Ariah Carrier 1 2-2 4, Pralie Duffin 1 0-0 2, Jasmine Grossman 4 1-1 10, Cayli Chapman 0 0-0 0, Ruby Stenberg 3 0-0 6. Totals: 18 7-12 46.
3-point goals: TF 3 (Swenson 2, Feddes 1), Man 3 (Grevious 1, S. Duffin 1, Grossman 1).
Townsend 46, Three Forks 41
Townsend 9 11 7 19 - 46
Three Forks 11 16 0 14 - 41
TOWNSEND (7-9) - Taylor Noyes 4 4-5 14, Emma Huffman 2 0-0 5, Anna Berg 1 0-0 2, Peyton Vogl 2 2-5 6, Kennedy Vogl 10-1 2, Kadyn Braaton 0 0-0 0, Melanie Woodward 1 3-5 5, Charlotte Watson 1 0-0 3, Sterling Owens 4 1-1 9. Totals: 16 10-17 46.
THREE FORKS (8-8) - Kinzee Howey 2 0-0 4, Keaton Lynn 4 0-2 8, Lily Jones 2 0-1 4, Erin Welter 1 0-0 3, Kendall Lynn 2 4-4 9, Jayden Woodland 0 0-0 0, McKenzie Feddes 1 0-0 2, Ashlyn Swenson 1 0-0 3, Peyton Page 1 0-0 3, Breanna Bloch 1 3-6 5. Totals: 15 7-13 41.
3-point goals: Tow 4 (Noyes 2, Huffman 1, Watson 1), TF 4 (Welter 1, Ken. Lynn 1, Swenson 1, Page 1).