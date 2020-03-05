BILLINGS — With turnovers on their first two possessions of the contest, it was clear there were some first game jitters. After all, no one on Manhattan’s current roster has ever competed in a divisional tournament.
It took a good quarter for the Tigers to settle down and get comfortable Thursday in First Interstate Bank Arena at MetraPark, but once they did good things followed.
Manhattan used an 18-2 run to close out the second quarter and erase a 10-point deficit en route to beating Red Lodge 58-48 in a quarterfinal game at the Southern B Divisional.
“I think they were a little nervous coming out and never playing in the Metra before. Once we got our feet underneath we started playing some Manhattan basketball,” second-year Tigers coach Wes Kragt said. “We outscored them 20-7 in that second quarter, so that was a big second quarter for us.”
Manhattan (12-9) trailed 19-9 early in the frame, but rallied to take a 21-20 lead on back-to-back 3’s by Caden Holgate. Finn Tesoro added a traditional three-point play to stretch the lead to 24-20 and later beat the first half buzzer with a 3 for a 29-22 lead at the break.
The Tigers were patient offensively throughout the contest, attacking the basket when the opportunity presented itself, but it was those three 3-pointers that turned the game around in the second quarter.
“I thought we managed the game pretty well. We ended up going five-out and swinging the ball around until we could get something going to the basket, a layup or get to the free throw line,” said Kragt. “Wish we would have made some more free throws down the stretch, but I thought they did a good job of handling the pressure in a big game like that and counteracted every point that they scored.”
Despite the misses at the line late in the game — they missed 6 of 8 attempts in the fourth quarter — the Tigers never allowed Red Lodge to get closer than five in the second half.
The Rams (8-13) were unable to take advantage of big size disparity in the paint as 6-foot-4 forward Coby Mann was limited to 10 points. The junior did grab a game-high 10 rebounds.
“I think they have three all-state football players on their team that are stronger and they’re taller than us,” noted Kragt. “Just the physicality … we just tried to match their physicality with five guys and all getting on the boards.”
Manhattan was led by Tesoro’s game-high 15 points, while Holgate finished with 13 and Kyle Hotvedt added nine.
The Tigers will play No. 2 ranked Lodge Grass (17-4) in the semifinals at 5 p.m. Friday. The Indians defeated Columbus 78-59 in other quarterfinal action Thursday.
“They have more size and speed than we do, so it’ll be interesting. We’ll have to control the turnover battle. We can not turn the ball over,” he said. “Get shots at the rim and make sure that we get back on defense and force them to make outside shots. Hang around and possibly give ourselves a chance at the end."
Manhattan 58, Red Lodge 48
Manhattan 9 20 15 14 - 58
Red Lodge 15 7 14 12 - 48
MANHATTAN (12-9) – Caden Holgate 4 2-4 13, Colter Barta 3 0-0 6, Finn Tesoro 5 4-6 15, Jadon Pierce 0 0-0 0, Kyle Hotvedt 4 1-4 9, Evan Douma 2 0-0 4, Sven Stenberg 2 1-2 5, Markus Fenno 3 0-0 6. Totals: 23 8-16 58.
RED LODGE (8-13) – Jay Jetmore 1 2-6 4, Austin Heimer 5 1-2 12, Eskil Irgens 0 0-0 0, Elijah Reynolds 3 0-0 6, Trey Allen 4 3-6 12, Braden Tomlin 2 0-0 4, Corby Mann 5 0-2 10. Totals: 20 6-16 48.
3-point goals: Man 4 (Holgate 3, Tesoro 1), RL 2 (Heimer 1, Allen 1).