Charli Chapman is grateful the district tournament no longer dips into the weekend. Her players need a couple of days to recuperate following an exhausting 48 hours in the Belgrade Special Events Center.
Manhattan played a pair of five-set matches on Thursday to begin the District 5B Tournament, and then played seven more Friday en route qualifying for next week’s divisional tournament.
“Making it to divisionals was the goal,” Chapman, who is the Tigers’ second-year coach, said. “We fell short a little bit of getting to the championship game to get a rematch against Townsend, but I look at divisionals as a whole other challenge.”
Manhattan (10-9) clinched its berth to the Southern B Divisional, which begins Nov. 6 in Columbus, with a 25-17, 25-17, 15-25, 25-22 victory against Three Forks. They lost to Jefferson 25-17, 25-14, 25-20 in the consolation match, but the top three teams advance.
“I think in that Jefferson game we looked fatigued,” said Chapman.
The Tigers mustered just enough energy earlier in the day to get past Three Forks. After pulling away late in each of the first two sets, they struggled to maintain any kind of consistency in the third.
It was similar to Thursday’s quarterfinal match against Jefferson in which Manhattan won the first two sets before losing the match in five.
“We have a third set curse or something. I don’t know what it is, but we talked heavily about finishing in the third set,” said Chapman. “I don’t know, it’s tournament time I guess.”
The Tigers nearly blew a 22-16 lead in the fourth set as fatigue hampered their effort. But a kill by Oliviah Westervelt gave Manhattan match point and then the Wolves committed a passing error to end the contest.
Chapman noted she went with a slower tempo offensively to regain some rhythm in the third and fourth sets, and implored her hitters to continue attacking.
“I think hitters realized that we can’t go to that safe tip game. That’s kind of been our nemesis,” said Chapman. “We talked a lot about that we’re going to win games at this point of the season by swinging big, being powerful, and being aggressive and not playing fearful.”
Oliviah Westervelt and Kaitlyn Kanuch combined for 25 kills to pace Manhattan against the Wolves. Erika Davis had nine kills, and Amy Grevious 22 digs, in the loss to Jefferson.
“We had a lot of long rallies in the Three Forks match. So I’m proud of them,” said Chapman. “Obviously you want to find yourself in this game (the championship), but we talked about one goal at a time, one game at a time and one point at a time.”
Wolves’ finish fourth at district
For the first time since 2004, Three Forks failed to make it out of the district tournament following a four-set loss to Manhattan Friday afternoon.
The Wolves, who entered as the No. 5 seed, were coming off three grueling matches Thursday. Thus, they were a little sluggish at the start of a 17-25, 17-25, 25-15, 22-25 loss.
“We had three long sets yesterday. We were a little slow coming out for sure,” Three Forks coach Tracy Welter said. “It was too many mistakes for sure.”
Manhattan rallied from an early three-point deficit to win the first set and then scored the final five points en route to wining the second. The Tigers exploited some holes defensively and got some key kills from Erika Davis, Adele Didriksen and Kaitlyn Kanuch.
“They really pushed the line really well. We didn’t cover it as well as we hoped,” said Welter. “But we had some amazing plays and some really good rallies out of it. The ball sometimes didn’t fly the way we wanted it to.”
Three Forks (8-10) led the entire third set and pulled away down the stretch following a tip by Erin Welter to make it 19-14. The Wolves capped the game on a 6-1 run.
But Manhattan never trailed in the fourth set and created momentum early on following an ace by Amy Grevious. The Wolves did get within one, 23-22, on a late ace by McKenzie Feddes, however the rally fizzled from there.
Keaton Lynn led the charge offensively for the Wolves with seven kills and six blocks, while Feddes finished with 20 digs.
“Both teams played really hard,” said coach Welter. “Can’t take anything away from them. They did a great job. They’re a good team.”
Manhattan def. Three Forks 25-17, 25-17, 15-25, 25-22.
THREE FORKS (8-10) - Kills: 20 (Keaton Lynn 7). Digs: 77 (McKenzie Feddes 20, Erin Welter 17). Blocks: 15 (Lynn 6). Aces: 5 (Feddes 2). Assists: 17 (Peyton Page 7, Savannah Jensen 7).
MANHATTAN (10-8) - Kills: 46 (Oliviah Westervelt 13, Kaitlyn Kanuch 12). Digs: 94 (Amy Grevious 36). Blocks: 2 (Erika Davis 1, Ella Halverson 1). Aces: 7 (Davis 2, Grevious 2). Assists: 46 (Cayli Chapman 45).
Jefferson def. Manhattan 25-17, 25-14, 25-20.
JEFFERSON - Stats not provided.
MANHATTAN (10-9) - Kills: 23 (Erika Davis 9). Digs: 69 (Amy Grevious 22). Blocks: 4 (Davis 3). Aces: 7 (Adele Didriksen 3, Grevious 3). Assists: 23 (Cayli Chapman 22).
District 5B Tournament
(at Belgrade Special Events Center)
Friday’s results
Townsend def. Jefferson 25-16, 25-22, 25-13, semifinal.
Manhattan defeated Three Forks 25-17, 25-17, 15-25, 25-22, fourth.
Jefferson def. Manhattan 25-17, 25-14, 25-20, third.
Townsend def. Jefferson 27-25, 25-18, 26-28, 25-19, champ.