MANHATTAN — It took about a month to find the best rotation. Once they finally did, it’s been string of victories for Manhattan’s volleyball team.
The Tigers won their fourth consecutive contest Thursday, sweeping Columbus in a non-conference match. Erika Davis led the attack in the 25-17, 25-16, 25-18 victory with 11 kills.
It was by no means a clean win, however, as Manhattan’s hitters struggled at times. But second-year coach Charli Chapman noted they found and way to overcome the mistakes.
“We’re still kind of riding that inconsistency, but one thing I think that we’ve come over the hill is we believe we can win even if we are having moments of lull in our play,” she said. “I think we’re figuring out that mental piece … and that’s a big step for us to have mental toughness. Because I don’t think we had that at the beginning of the season.”
After being swept by Class C Gardiner on the road Sept. 14, Chapman reworked her rotation leading into a conference match against Jefferson. The Tigers won that contest in five sets and have only lost one set since then in matches against Big Timber, Townsend and Columbus.
“We found the one that works and it’s gelling. It’s predictable for one setter going to a 5-1 versus a 6-2, which is a little more consistent,” said Chapman. “Having Amy (Grevious) at libero has been a drastic change in just our consistency in passing.”
Grevious tallied a match-high eight aces and had 14 digs against Columbus. That includes serving up a pair of aces during a 5-0 run in the first set as Manhattan stretched a two-point lead to seven midway through the set en route to victory.
Grevious had three aces during a 4-0 run in the second set as the Tigers stretched a two-point lead to 16-10. Then the senior had two more in the third set to break a 13-all tie to shift the momentum to Manhattan.
“Amy Grevious serving tonight was huge. She finished with eight aces, so that’s awesome,” said Chapman. “We just got to get her to finish on key points. We’ll keep giving her those opportunities.”
Despite struggling in the middle, Oliviah Westervelt finished with seven kills, including the final three of the match. Cayli Chapman contributed 26 assists, while Kaitlyn Kanuch added eight digs.
Manhattan (5-3, 4-1) returns to action Tuesday with a conference match at Big Timber.
Program note: Cayli Chapman, a sophomore setter, set a new school record with 65 assists in a match during the Tigers’ five-set victory against Jefferson on Sept. 17. The old record was 50.
Manhattan def. Columbus 25-17, 25-16, 25-18.
COLUMBUS - Kills: 17 (Brooklyn Wylie 12). Digs: 45 (Brenna Rouane 10, Wyllie 8). Blocks: 5 (Rouane 3). Aces: 6 (Payton West 3). Assists: 16 (Kodi Obert 15).
MANHATTAN (5-3) - Kills: 29 (Erika Davis 11, Oliviah Westervelt 7). Digs: 45 (Amy Grevious 14, Kaitlin Kanuch 8). Blocks: 2 (Ella Halverson 1, Davis 1). Aces: 12 (Grevious 8). Assists: 29 (Cayli Chapman 26).