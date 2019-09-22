Manhattan’s volleyball team has surged atop the conference standings.
The Tigers posted their second consecutive District 5B win Saturday, knocking off previously unbeaten Townsend on the road. Sophomore Oliviah Westervelt tallied 14 kills and a pair of blocks to lead the team to a 27-25, 25-21, 29-25, 25-22 victory.
“We are finding a comfort in our system. Our game energy is better and we have a confidence that is helping us play more consistent and effective volleyball,” Tigers coach Charli Chapman said. “We have a very versatile group, so if someone is struggling or having an off day there are teammates there to back her up and step up to help.”
Manhattan (4-3, 4-1), which has won four of its past five matches, received several key contributions in the victory. That includes sophomore setter Cayli Chapman, who dished out 39 of the team’s 42 assists and had six aces.
“Cayli is making smart choices from the setter position and is leading in team aces this season,” coach Chapman said of her daughter. “Her serving was key in our momentum building against Townsend.”
Erika Davis and Kaitlin Kanuch each contributed nine kills in the victory, and Davis added a pair of blocks. Amy Grevious led the defense with 14 digs, while Casey Elfland and Abby Kabalin each had 12.
“We didn’t let the block get to us. We just kept at it, mixing it up, and placing the ball smart. Our defense was super scrappy and kept us alive in long rallies, it was a lot of fun to be a part of,” said coach Chapman. “I am most proud of their perseverance and grit. They keep battling through the ups and downs.”
Manhattan returns to action Thursday hosting Columbus in a non-conference match before traveling to Big Timber for a league contest on Oct. 1.
Wolves second in Silver Bracket at HP tourney
After being swept on the road in a conference match against Townsend two days earlier, Three Forks’ volleyball team saw mixed results Saturday at the Huntley Project Invitational.
The Wolves won just one of their six sets in pool play and finished 1-1 in the Silver Bracket to cap the day.
“We started pretty slow this morning, so that put us in the Silver Bracket for the afternoon,” Three Forks coach Tracy Welter said. “We finished second in that bracket.”
Three Forks began the day with a 13-25, 20-25 loss to Roundup in pool play and then fell to Colstrip 15-25, 11-25. The Wolves capped pool play with a 25-23, 21-25 split against Red Lodge.
In bracket play, Three Forks beat Park City 25-19, 25-18 before losing to Red Lodge 13-25, 25-23, 13-15.
Kirsten Klompien led the Wolves on the day with team highs in assists (24), kills (16), aces (7) and blocks (60). She also had five digs.
“Kirstin Klompien had an awesome day, leading in most categories,” noted Welter.
McKenzie Feddes led the team in digs on the day with 31, while Erin Welter had a well rounded effort with 15 kills, 21 digs and four aces. Macey Combs contributed 19 assists, 14 digs, nine kills and four aces.
Three Forks is back in action Thursday with a conference match at Jefferson and then hosts Whitehall on Saturday.
Manhattan def. Townsend 27-25, 25-21, 19-25, 25-22.
MANHATTAN (4-3) - Kills: 47 (Oliviah Westervelt 14, Kaitlin Kanuch 9, Erika Daivs 9). Digs: 73 (Amy Grevious 14, Casey Elfland 12, Abby Kabalin 12). Blocks: 5 (Davis 2, Westervelt 2). Aces: 9 (Cayli Chapman 6). Assists: 42 (Chapman 39).
TOWNSEND (4-1) - Stats not provided.