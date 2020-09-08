After tallying nearly two-dozen aces in a sweep of Ennis on Saturday, Manhattan remained hot at the service line Tuesday in Whitehall.
The Tigers recorded 14 aces in their District 5B opener, but it wasn’t enough to produce a victory. They won the first set 25-19 and then dropped the next three, 25-22, 25-22 and 25-23.
“Didn’t show up, slow out of the gates,” Manhattan coach Charli Chapman said. “Out of system a lot in passing. Just wasn’t our night. It’s a good reminder to our team to have mental toughness and be prepared for all opponents.”
Oliviah Westervelt led Manhattan with 20 of the team’s 35 kills. The junior outside hitter also tallied 13 digs.
Andi Douma and Abby Kabalin each had four aces, while Cayli Chapman dished out 29 assists. Franci St. Cyr chipped in with 13 digs.
It was the first loss of the season for the Tigers (2-1, 0-1 District 5B), who return to action Thursday with a league match at Three Forks.
“Looking ahead to Three Forks on Thursday,” said coach Chapman.
Whitehall def. Manhattan 19-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-23.
MANHATTAN (2-1) - Kills: 35 (Oliviah Westervelt 20, Cayli Chapman 5). Digs: 67 (Franci St. Cyr 13, Westervelt 13). Blocks: 4 (Andi Douma 2). Aces: 14 (Abby Kabalin 4, Douma 4). Assists: 31 (Chapman 29).
WHITEHALL (1-1) - Stats not provided.