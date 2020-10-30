Manhattan’s season came to an end Friday with a three-set loss to Whitehall in the consolation match of the District 5B tournament.
The Tigers competed without starting outside hitter Oliviah Westervelt for a second consecutive match. With the junior in quarantine, Whitehall took advantage of her absence to post a 25-21, 27-25, 25-20 victory.
“We battled,” Manhattan coach Charli Chapman said. “Without Oliviah is super impactful. We didn’t have the 15 to 20 kills she brings every game.
“With that said, I am so incredibly proud of how the girls played tonight and last night. We had younger girls step up, we made some small changes and the girls played hard.”
Adele Didriksen picked up the slack for Manhattan, finishing with 18 kills. Andi Day Douma added nine kills and a pair of blocks, while Abby Kabalin had 22 digs and Cayli Chapman 36 assists.
The Tigers finished the season with a 10-11 record.
“Not how we planned for our season to end, but with Covid anything is possible from day to day,” coach Chapman said. “It was a fun season with some good growth for the program.”
As the No. 3 seed from 5B, the Trojans advanced to the Southern B Divisional, which begins next week.
Whitehall def. Manhattan 25-21, 27-25, 25-20.
MANHATTAN (10-11) - Kills: 38 (Adele Didriksen 18, Andi Douma 9). Digs: 65 (Abby Kabalin 22, Franci St. Cyr 12). Blocks: 6 (Teresa Bannan 3, Douma 2). Aces: 1 (Cayli Chapman). Assists: 37 (Chapman 36).
WHITEHALL - Stats not provided.