It hadn’t happened since 2015, but Manhattan finally beat Gardiner Saturday. The Tigers snapped an 8-match losing streak to the Class C power with a thrilling 5-set victory.
Led by a match-high 16 kills from outside hitter Oliviah Westervelt, Manhattan posted a 25-17, 25-20, 21-25, 24-26, 15-5 victory.
“It was a roller coaster again,” third-year Tigers coach Charli Chapman said. “We had momentum and won the first two and then in game four we let their lead go to 23-10 at one point.”
Manhattan rallied to get within two after Adele Didriksen stepped to the line and serve up 12 consecutive points. The team rode that momentum into the fifth set and dominated en route to notching the victory.
“It was a good finish to a busy intense week,” said Chapman. “Everyone did their job, we had grit when it mattered and we beat Gardiner for the first time in my coaching tenure here in Manhattan.”
Didriksen finished with eight kills, while Cayli Chapman and Abby Kabalin combined for 13 of the team’s 20 aces. Teresa Bannan and Andi Douma contributed four and three blocks, respectively.
“Our captains Cayli, Abby and Oliviah have really stepped up and are leading this team in all ways,” said coach Chapman. “It was a great week of volleyball, we need rest and refuel for our two upcoming conference games with Big Timber and Jefferson.”
The Tigers (4-1) host Big Timber Tuesday before traveling to Jefferson Thursday.
Manhattan def. Gardiner 25-17, 25-20, 21-25, 24-26, 15-5.
GARDINER (3-2) - Kills: 34 (Josie Thomas 12, Leah Veress 10). Digs: 51 (Chase Cunningham 16, Thomas 14). Blocks: 11 (Ellie Reinestong 5, Mariah Henry 4). Aces: 12 (Veronica Macy 3, Veress 3). Assists: 28 (Cunningham 28).
MANHATTAN (4-1) - Kills: 35 (Oliviah Westervelt 16, Adele Didriksen 8). Digs: 84 (Abby Kabalin 25, Franci St Cyr 18). Blocks: 9 (Teresa Bannan 4, Andi Douma 3). Aces: 20 (Kabalin 7, Cayli Chapman 6). Assists: 32 (Chapman 28).