In their final tune up before the divisional tournament, Manhattan split a pair of non-conference games on the road Saturday.
The Tigers blew a 4-0 lead in the opener against Huntley Project, but held on for a 5-4 victory. Then they were unable to overcome 10 errors in a 10-6 loss to Shepherd.
“I don’t know what we had in the first game, three maybe, but the five games before that we had five errors,” Manhattan head coach Randy Cygan said. “Kind of came unglued a little bit with errors.”
The Tigers (11-8) committed three errors against Huntley Project, but still led by four going into the bottom of the fourth. The Red Devils cut the deficit to one and then tied the game in sixth after scoring on a sacrifice fly.
Sierra Blanchard was hit by a pitch to lead off the seventh for Manhattan and then advanced to third on a ground out. With two outs, Shayla Shea singled to right to drive in Blanchard for the game-winning run.
The Red Devils went down in order in the bottom half of the frame as Claire Nolan picked up the save in the circle after relieving Meagan Elgas in the fifth.
“It was a good game. Wanted to win that game and it showed a little more,” said Cygan. “We executed a little bit better, but we still didn’t hit real well. But we got timely hits when we need them.”
Against Shepherd, the contest was tight for the most part despite Manhattan’s mistakes in the field. It was 2-2 going into the bottom of the fifth before Mustangs scored three runs and then added five in the sixth.
Manhattan scored four in the seventh, but never really found a rhythm offensively. Cygan attributed that to facing a much different pitcher than what the team had seen against Huntley Project.
“The change of speed kind of threw us off a little bit I think,” he said. “A little faster pitcher in the first game and a little slower pitcher in the second game. We just didn’t make enough adjustments.”
Nolan finished 2 for 3 with a double against Shepherd, while Shea was 2 for 4 against Huntley Project.
The Western B-C Divisional begins Thursday in Florence. The top four teams advance to state.
“If we go in there and play our game we can beat anybody,” said Cygan. “If we go in there and make 10 errors we can lose two and then go home.”
Manhattan 5, Huntley Project 4
Manhattan 110 020 1 - 5 5 3
Project 000 031 0 - 4 4 4
Meagan Elgas and Adele Didriksen. C Susott and L Zimmer.
MANHATTAN (11-7) - Natalie Scott 0-3, Shayla Shea 2-4, Claire Nolan 1-3, Didriksen 0-3, Lexi Miller 0-3, Malia Friese 0-3, Emma Kabalin 0-3, Sierra Blanchard 1-2, Abby Kabalin 1-3.
HUNTLEY PROJECT - Zimmer 0-3, Susott 0-3, A Wengler 0-2, B Lane 1-3, M Rose 1-4, R Wadman 0-3, L Hofer 1-3, P Cantu 0-1, J Ley 0-1, F Roll 1-3.
Shepherd 10, Manhattan 6
Manhattan 010 010 4 - 6 9 10
Shepherd 010 135 x - 10 8 3
Claire Nolan, Megan Elgas (4) and Adele Didriksen. C Moran and H Davis.
MANHATTAN (11-8) - Natalie Scott 2-4, Shayla Shea 2-3, Nolan 2-3 (2B), Didriksen 1-3, Lexi Miller 0-4, Malia Friese 1-3, Sierra Blanchard 0-4, Jaymi Rosenberger 1-3, Delaney Doherty 0-1, Elgas 0-1, Emma Kabalin 0-1.
SHEPHERD - B Watson 1-4, Davis 1-4, A Allison 2-4 (3B, HR), M Orelup 2-3 (2B), B Fulton 2-4, O Murray 0-3, C Dalke 0-3, T Ferguson 0-2, M Roberson 0-1, W Wenx 0-2.