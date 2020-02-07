Colter Barta made two key shots and Evan Douma was 4 for 4 from the free throw line down the stretch as Manhattan held on for a league victory Thursday night.
The duo was instrumental in helping the Tigers rally from a fourth quarter deficit to beat Whitehall 52-50 in a District 5B clash.
“We struggled in the first half. We were missing our senior leader, Kyle Hotvedt, tonight due to an illness,” Manhattan coach Wes Kragt said. “Second half we picked up our defensive intensity and was able to pull out the win.”
The Tigers (8-7, 6-2) trailed 35-33 entering the final frame, which featured a back and forth play. Barta and Douma eventually propelled Manhattan into the lead, and then Whitehall missed 3-pointer to win the game at the buzzer.
Douma finished with a team-high 13 points, while Caden Holgate and Finn Tesoro had nine and eight, respectively.
“One thing I really appreciate about this team is they always give max effort,” said Kragt.
Manhattan hosts Three Forks in another conference game Friday night.
Girls’ comeback fall short in 62-48 defeat
Brynna Wolf poured in a game-high 24 points Thursday night as Whitehall held on for a District 5B victory against Manhattan.
Wolfe was the only Trojans’ player in double figures after going 10 of 13 from the free throw line and burying four 3’s in the contest.
Manhattan had a balanced attack with nine players scoring in the contest, but was unable to overcome a 13-point halftime deficit in a 62-48 defeat.
“We played well at times, but we had periods when we didn’t rebound well and gave them too many second and third chances. They got quite a few second chance points on us,” Tigers coach Mikal Jones said. “We also had periods where our turnovers really hurt us and we weren’t able to get a good look at the basket.”
Manhattan (4-11, 0-8) trailed 36-23 at the break after Whitehall tallied 19 second quarter points. Wolf scored 10 of those points.
“We dug ourselves a hole in the second and third quarters, but were able to pull out of it a bit, but not completely,” said Jones. “The girls competed hard and took great shots. We have to continue to work on improving our game and taking care of the ball.”
Sophie Duffin led the Tigers in the loss with nine points, while Jasmine Grossman and Olleca Severson each had eight.
Manhattan is back in action Friday hosting Three Forks in another conference game.
Boys
Manhattan 52, Whitehall 50
Manhattan 10 9 14 19 - 52
Whitehall 13 11 11 15 - 50
MANHATTAN (8-7) - Caden Holgate 3 1-2 9, Colter Barta 2 0-1 4, Finn Tesoro 2 2-2 8, Jadon Pierce 2 1-2 6, Evan Douma 4 5-6 13, Wyatt Jones 0 0-0 0, Sven Stenberg 3 0-0 7, Markus Fenno 2 0-0 5. Totals: 18 9-13 52.
WHITEHALL (2-13) - Flint Smith 6 0-1 12, Brendan Wagner 8 0-0 19, Mason Alexander 1 0-0 3, Hayden Hoagland 2 0-0 4, Kenzie Hugelet1 2-2 3, Dylan Smith 3 2-5 8. Totals: 21 4-8 50.
3-point goals: Man 7 (Holgate 2, Tesoro 2, Pierce 1, Stenberg 1, Fenno 1), White 4 (Wagner 3, Alexander 1).
Girls
Whitehall 62, Manhattan 48
Manhattan 9 14 15 10 - 48
Whitehall 17 19 15 11 - 62
MANHATTAN (4-11) - Amy Grevious 3 0-0 6, Madeline Severson 2 0-0 4, Sophie Duffin 4 0-0 9, Olleca Severson 4 0-0 8, Ariah Carrier 1 0-0 2, Pralie Duffin 2 0-0 5, Jasmine Grossman 3 0-0 8, Adele Didriksen 0 0-0 0, Ruby Stenberg 1 2-2 4, Hallie Hemenway 0 2-2 2. Totals: 20 4-4 48.
WHITEHALL (11-4) - Britney Welker 1 0-0 3, Charity Nieskens 0 0-0 0, Jada Clarkson 2 0-4 4, Lindsay Briggs 0 0-0 0, Ashlynn Ellison 0 0-0 0, Meagan Johnson 4 0-0 8, Kendra Klapan 3 2-5 8, Jacy Johnson 0 2-2 2, Hannah Haverland 0 0-0 0, Maxine Hoagland 2 1-2 5, Brynna Wolfe 5 10-13 24, Asha Noyes 4 0-0 8. Totals: 21 15-26 62.
3-point goals: Man 4 (Grossman 2, S. Duffin 1, P. Duffin 1), White 5 (Wolfe 4, Welker 1).