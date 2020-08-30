Led by Oliviah Westervelt and Adele Didriksen, who combined for 17 of the team’s 31 kills Saturday, Manhattan won its season-opening match.
The Tigers cruised to an easy victory in the first set en route to sweeping of Columbus 25-3, 25-16, 25-20 Saturday.
“It was a great start,” third-year Manhattan coach Charli Chapman said. “We served aggressively from the get go and it paid off. We went on many long serve runs that led to good momentum.”
Abby Kabalin and Westervelt led the defense with 13 and eight digs, respectively, while Cayli Chapman dished out 27 assists and had three aces. Kabalin also had five aces.
Columbus was led by Brooklyn Wylie’s four kills and two aces.
“Our offense was hot and all hitters contributed. We had great energy and maintained leads,” said coach Chapman. “We started game three a little shaky with some missed serves, but we bounced back and finished strong.”
Manhattan returns to action Sept. 5 hosting Ennis in another non-conference match.
COLUMBUS (0-1) - Kills: n/a (Brookln Wylie 4). Digs: n/a (Nancy Scarlin 9, Trista Teeters 6). Blocks: n/a (Cailyn Goddard 3, Wylie 2). Aces: n/a (Teeters 3). Assists: n/a (Katelyn Hamilton 5).
MANHATTAN (1-0) - Kills: 31 (Oliviah Westervelt 10, Adele Didriksen 7). Digs: 41 (Abby Kabalin 13, Westervelt 8). Blocks: 2 (Teresa Bannan 1, Didriksen 1). Aces: 10 (Kabalin 5, Cayli Chapman 3). Assists: 28 (Chapman 27).