Ella Halverson and Olleca Severson each scored seven points Saturday afternoon to lead Manhattan to a season-opening victory.
The Tigers built a five-point halftime lead and then held on late to beat Townsend 33-24 in a District 5B clash on the road.
The victory snapped an eight game losing streak to the Bulldogs dating back to 2016.
“A great start to the season. Swept all three teams,” first-year Manhattan coach Charli Chapman said. “Varsity played great defense, it was aggressive, fast and together. Everyone got minutes and contributed positive points on the defensive end.”
Manhattan led 20-17 midway through the third quarter before the Bulldogs’ Charlotte Watson made three consecutive free throws to tie the game. But the Tigers eventually took a 23-22 lead into the fourth quarter after scoring at the buzzer.
Townsend trailed by six, 30-24, with less than three minutes remaining, but failed to score again in the contest.
“We controlled the tempo of the game and had a lot of fun,” said Chapman. “The best part of the win is everyone felt proud of each other and themselves. Energy was high and we had determination to win.”
Severson had a strong all-around game, finishing with seven rebounds and three steals. Hallie Hemenway added seven boards.
Manhattan is back in action Thursday at Whitehall before hosting Three Forks on Friday.
Boys overcome slow start to beat ‘Dogs
Despite scoring 13 first quarter points in its season opener Saturday, Manhattan trailed by three in Townsend.
Defensively the Tigers were a step off in the first half and trailed 26-22 at halftime. But they rallied in the second half to post a 52-47 District 5B victory.
“We started out very slow,” Manhattan coach Wes Kragt said. “Our defense was not there in the first half as they shot 57 percent from the field. We picked it up in the second, got some steals and easy buckets to get back in the game.”
The Tigers took the lead in the third quarter thanks in large part to Tate Bowler. The senior scored 10 of his game-high 21 points in the frame as Manhattan took a 42-39 lead into the fourth quarter.
“Bowler played well for us tonight on both ends of the floor,” Kragt said.
Still, Townsend was within two, 49-47, with about 90 seconds remaining. But the Tigers sealed the victory on a free throw and then a putback to stretch the lead to five.
Finn Tesoro reached double figures for Manhattan with 15 points, while Gavin Vandenacre led Townsend with 17.
Manhattan is back in action Thursday at Whitehall before hosting Three Forks on Friday.
Editor's note: A boxscore for the girls game was not provided.
Boys
Manhattan 52, Townsend 47
Manhattan 13 9 20 10 - 52
Townsend 16 10 13 8 - 47
MANHATTAN (1-0) - Caden Holgate 2 0-0 5, Colter Barta 1 0-0 2, Finn Tesoro 6 0-0 15, Tate Bowler 8 2-2 21, Evan Douma 0 0-0 0, Corban Johnson 1 1-2 3, Wyatt Jones 0 0-0 0, Sven Stenberg 0 0-0 0, Markus Fenno 2 0-0 6. Totals: 20 3-4 52.
TOWNSEND (0-1) - Trey Hoveland 3 0-0 2, Ryan Racht 1 0-0 2, Gavin Vandenacre 8 1-3, 17, Braden Racht 2 0-0 5, Aaron Geisser 3 0-0 8, Devon Zeadow 3 2-4 8. Totals: 20 3-7 47.
3-point goals: Man (Tesoro 3, Bowler 3, Fenno 2, Holgate 1) Tow 4 (Geisser 2, Hoveland 1, B. Racht 1).