Manhattan and Three Forks each were swept in District 5B matches Thursday night.
Led by a match-high 14 kills from Dakota Edmisten, Jefferson defeated Manhattan 25-17, 25-22, 25-19.
“Just fell short at the wrong times,” Manhattan coach Charli Chapman said. “Jefferson is solid.”
The Tigers (4-3, 1-3 District 5B) were led by Oliviah Westervelt, who tallied 11 kills and 11 digs. Franci St. Cyr contributed 14 digs, while Cayli Chapman dished out 25 assists.
Three Forks built early leads in the first two sets, but Townsend rallied for a 25-22, 25-22, 25-17 victory.
“In the first two sets we grabbed leads, but were unable to hang on,” Three Forks coach Tracy Welter said. “Overall we played tough. Still just making those mental errors that are so crucial.”
Maddi Niles led the Wolves’ offense with five kills, while Aubrey Waldbillig and Addi Pestel combined for 27 digs.
Three Forks (2-4, 0-3 District 5B) is back in action Saturday at Columbus, while Manhattan hosts Townsend Tuesday.
Jefferson def. Manhattan 25-17, 25-22, 25-19.
MANHATTAN (4-3) - Kills: 25 (Oliviah Westervelt 11). Digs: 49 (Franci St. Cyr 14, Westervelt 11). Blocks: 4 (Teresa Bannan 2). Aces: 7 (3 with 2). Assists: 25 (Cayli Chapman 25).
JEFFERSON - Kills: 33 (Dakota Edmisten 14). Digs: 54 (Sam Zody 13, Grace Alexander 12). Blocks: 5 (Hope Dobyns 3). Aces: 7 (Abbie Youde 2). Assists: 33 (Zody 15, Maddie Leiva 13).
Townsend def. Three Forks 25-22, 25-22, 25-17.
TOWNSEND - Stats not provided.
THREE FORKS (2-4) - Kills: 16 (Maddi Niles 5). Digs: 49 (Aubrey Waldbillig 14, Addi Pestel 13). Blocks: 3 (Jasmyn Murphy 2). Aces: 5 (Waldbillig 2). Assists: 14 (Savannah Jensen 7, Maci Jensen 5).