MANHATTAN — As Manhattan players took the district championship trophy and raised it up, fans cheered from the stands. The Tigers needed to fight through a close game and were relieved to earn a win.
Top-seeded Manhattan came back after trailing at halftime to win 65-59 on Saturday over No. 2-seeded Townsend in the District 5B championship Saturday.
“I love winning,” Manhattan’s Caden Holgate said. “... I would say the main reason we won that game was because of defense. We stepped it up in the second half, and that was huge for us.”
In their first two meetings of the season, Manhattan won. After a slow start, the Tigers won by five points against Townsend in the beginning of January.
Then later in the month, Holgate scored 19 points as the Tigers won in their second match up by 14.
But the Bulldogs made sure the Tigers didn’t get away with an easy victory this time.
“I’m extremely proud of the team,” Manhattan’s Corban Johnson said. “We’ve come a long way since the beginning of the season. … We put in enough work to come out on top.”
After a 24-point win over Three Forks in the district semifinals, the Tigers (14-2) prioritized ball movement. They felt this would lead them to victory.
This was evident from the opening possession. Manhattan passed the ball around until finding Sven Stenberg as he cut to the basket, leading to an open layup.
On the next possession, the Tigers again passed the ball around until Holgate, who finished with a game-high 20 points, made a 3-pointer.
The Tigers led 8-2 less than two minutes in after Finn Tesoro grabbed a rebound, Manhattan quickly turned around in transition and Holgate made another 3.
But the Bulldogs began to show why they were the second-seeded team in the district. Braden Racht, who ended up with 10 points, hit a fadeaway jumper right before the first quarter expired. He pumped his fist and yelled as he started walking back to his bench.
After the Tigers opened with a 10-3 lead, the Bulldogs responded with a 15-8 run to tie it up going into the second quarter.
And at the end of the first half, Townsend’s Trey Hoveland, who finished with 13 points, secured a steal with about seven seconds to go until halftime. This led to Devon Zeadow’s layup right before the buzzer, and the Bulldogs led 30-26 at the break.
“We came out in the third quarter and took back the lead,” Tigers head coach Wes Kragt said. “It was good for us to come back from behind and build our confidence heading into the divisional tournament.”
After winning on Thursday, Manhattan also emphasized defense. From the beginning, the Tigers tried to not give the Bulldogs any room to pass or drive. Kragt said Manhattan’s offense would develop if his team played well defensively.
To open the second half, Stenberg stole the ball from Townsend, bolted down court, stopped to cause a trailing defender to run by him and made the fast-break layup.
On the very next possession, another Stenberg steal led to Tesoro making a layup despite a foul to tie the game up at 30.
As Tesoro made his way back to the free-throw line, Stenberg pumped his fist to celebrate the momentum-changing play.
From there, Manhattan seemingly was in control.
“I think it took defense at the end,” Johnson said. “We were struggling on offense all night, but in the end, defense and getting a couple loose balls won us the game there in the end.”
After Townsend stole the ball from Manhattan, Johnson picked off a pass to take it right back while surrounded by Bulldogs players. He then sprinted down court and made a layup after a foul.
The Tigers were up by four with 2:13 left in the third quarter.
To end the third, Tate Bowler, who ended up with 12 points, threw a pass to the other side of the court to find Holgate for another open 3.
With several exhilarating plays, the Tigers stayed in control for the rest of the game. Townsend closed the gap to five points with less than 20 seconds left, but Manhattan did just enough to win.
Gavin Vandenacre led Townsend with 17 points.
“I’m really proud of us,” Holgate said. “I’m proud of the way we handled things.”
As the top seed, Manhattan had an automatic berth into the semifinals where it defeated Three Forks 59-35 Thursday. The Tigers led 18-3 before the end of the first quarter and 36-10 at halftime.
Manhattan gained the early lead with several offensive rebounds. A putback by Holgate, giving the Tigers a 7-0 lead just 2:34 into the contest, prompted Three Forks to call time out.
A few minutes later, Bowler hit a jumper after another offensive rebound.
The Tigers also kept a high tempo offensively, often running in transition immediately after a defensive rebound.
“Just play hard defensively,” Kragt said, “and let the offense take care of itself.”
Bowler finished with a game-high 18 points while Johnson scored 10 and Holgate had eight. Shane Williams led the Wolves with 10 points while Austin Allen and Owen Long both had eight.
Manhattan 59, Three Forks 35
Three Forks 5 5 17 8 - 35
Manhattan 23 13 10 13 - 59
THREE FORKS (6-13) - Austin Allen 2 4-6 8, Jacob Buchignani 1 1-4 3, Owen Long 3 1-1 8, Walker Page 0 1-4 1, Devon Potts 1 0-0 3, Ayden Warren 0 0-1 0, Collin Stone 0 0-0 0, Rylan Koch 0 0-0 0, Mayson Shively 0 0-2 0, Anthony Derianna 0 0-0 0, Caleb Van Vleet 1 0-0 2, Shane Williams 3 3-3 10. Totals: 11 10-21 35.
MANHATTAN (13-2) - Caden Holgate 3 2-3 8, Colter Barta 1 0-0 2, Finn Tesoro 0 2-3 2, Jadon Pierce 0 0-0 0, Tate Bowler 7 2-3 18, Evan Douma 2 3-6 7, Corban Johnson 4 0-0 10, Wyatt Jones 0 0-0 0, David Bates 0 0-0 0, Markus Fenno 2 0-0 6, Michael Swan 0 1-2 1. Totals: 21 11-19 59.
3-point goals: TF 3 (Long, Potts, Williams), Man 6 (Bowler 2, Johnson 2, Fenno 2).
Manhattan 65, Townsend 59
Townsend 18 12 15 14 - 59
Manhattan 18 8 22 17 - 65
TOWNSEND (11-4) - Trey Hoveland 5 0-0 13, Colten Noyes 1 0-0 3, Ryan Racht 4 3-8 11, Gavin Vandenacre 7 2-4 17, Braden Racht 4 1-2 10, Aaron Geisser 0 0-2 0, Devin Zeadow 2 1-1 5. Totals: 23 7-17 59.
MANHATTAN (14-2) - Caden Holgate 8 0-0 20, Colter Barta 0 0-0 0, Finn Tesoro 1 0-2 2, Tate Bowler 4 3-3 12, Evan Douma 3 2-3 8, Corban Johnson 5 4-5 14, Wyatt Jones1 0-0 2, Sven Stenberg 3 0-1 6, Markus Fenno 0 1-2 1. Totals:: 25 10-15 65.
3-point goals: Tow 6 (Hoveland 3, Noyes, Vandenacre, B. Racht), Man 5 (Holgate 4, Bower).