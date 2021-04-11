Manhattan won its first game of the season and earned a doubleheader split Friday after bouncing back to rout Anaconda.
The Tigers lost the opener 7-6 in eight innings, and then rode a seven-run first inning in Game 2 to a 13-3 victory. The first game counted in the Southern B-C standings.
“Our pitchers did a great job in that second game,” Manhattan head coach Randy Cygan said. “Held them to three runs that game and Claire Nolan pitched a good game and so did Emma Kabalin.”
Nolan allowed three hits and struck out six in three innings of work, while Kabalin tallied four K’s and allowed just one hit in relief.
The Tigers capitalized on six walks in the first inning, which was highlighted by a two-run double by Kabalin. After Anaconda trimmed the deficit to 7-3 with a pair of runs in the third, Manhattan answered with four in the bottom half of the frame and then added runs in the fourth and sixth.
Adele Didriksen and Natalie Scott each finished with three hits, and Cygan was pleased with the offensive effort after the Tigers struck out 11 times in the opener against Ashley Mitchell.
“She was a good pitcher, but no reason we should have been striking out that many times,” Cygan said.
Manhattan led 4-0 after the fifth, but the Copperheads rallied to tie the game with a pair of runs in the sixth and seventh before winning in the eighth.
The Tigers regained the lead in the eighth when Scott singled and then scored on a triple by Didriksen. Kabalin then knocked in Didriksen to make it 6-4.
But Anaconda capitalized on four walks and a hit batter in the bottom half of the frame, and eventually scored the game-winning run on a walk after Kabalin had replaced Meagan Elgas in the circle.
“We brought her in in a tough situation,” said Cygan. “I think it was first and second with no outs and we were up by a run at that point. Pretty tough bringing someone in.”
Elgas struck out 11 and allowed eight hits, but Cygan noted she hit a wall in the eighth after walking three of the four batters she faced.
“Falls back on me, but probably went too long with Meagan. Needed to make a change earlier,” he said. “She was pitching pretty really well. I think she just hit a wall a little bit and we tried to ride her too far.”
Manhattan (1-3, 0-1 Southern B-C) returns to action Thursday with a conference game at Ennis.
“We’re learning every game. Like I told the girls, it’s not how you start the year it’s how you finish,” said Cygan. “And we’re going to be good by the end.”
Anaconda 7, Manhattan 6
Manhattan 000 130 02 - 6 8 3
Anaconda 000 002 23 - 7 9 1
Megan Elgas, Emma Kabalin (8) and Malia Friese. Ashley Mitchell and K Lunceford.
MANHATTAN (0-3) - Natalie Scott 1-4, Claire Nolan 2-4 (3B), Adele Didriksen 2-4 (2B, 3B), Friese 0-4, Paige Ballantyne 0-3, Kabalin 1-1, Shayla Shea 1-4, Lexi Miller 0-3, Elgas 1-3, Abby Kabalin 0-2.
ANACONDA (1-1) - C Demarois 0-4, S Johnson 3-5, Mitchell 1-4, Lunceford 0-3, A Peterson 2-4, C Fortner 1-1, K Barnes 0-2, K McKelvy 0-2, K Kelly 0-4, N Blaz 0-1, T Coughlin 2-3 (2B).
Manhattan 13, Anaconda 3
Anaconda 012 000 - 3 4 3
Manhattan 704 101 - 13 9 5
Emma Kabalin, Claire Nolan (4) and Adele Didriksen. K Kelly, T Couglin and K Lunceford and K Barnes.
ANACONDA (1-2) - C Demarois 2-4, S. Johnson 1-2 (2B), T Coughlin 1-3 (2B), Lunceford 0-2, K Barnes 0-1, A Peterson 0-1, R Warner 0-1, C Fortner 0-3, K McKelvy 0-1, N Biaz 0-1, K Kelly 0-2, G Schalk 0-3.
MANHATTAN (1-3) - Natalie Scott 3-5, Nolan 0-1, Mason Steele 1-1, Didriksen 3-5, Malia Friese 0-3, Shayla Shea 0-3, Lexi Miller 0-3, Jaymi Rosenberger 0-1, E. Kabalin 1-3, Sierra Blanchard 0-1, Danielle Nolan 0-0, Abby Kabalin 0-1.