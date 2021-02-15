While head coach Patrick Hutchins said the team may pick up another dual prior to the divisional tournament, Friday’s dual in Cascade was likely the last of the regular season for Manhattan.
“Cascade was a good event for us,” the second-year coach said.
The Tigers competed against wrestlers from Cascade and Jefferson, and Cyrus Richardson (160), Mathias Holen (285) and Luke Meeker (145) each notched wins.
“Richardson avenged his first match of the season by pining Shrerer from Cascade. Mathias secured divisional seeding over (Matt) Kiehl from Jefferson with another win,” said Hutchins. “Meeker came through with a hard-fought win on his birthday.”
Sage Ellison and Park Moody also competed for the Tigers, while Mason Engbretson did not participate due to an injury.
“Ellison went out and gave it a shot, but I don’t think his injury is quite healed, so getting him back to full strength is a priority,” said Hutchins. “Moody wrestled with confidence and got some valuable experience in spite of losing to his opponents.”
The divisional tournament will be held Feb. 26-27 in Cut Bank.
“These guys are hungry to qualify for state, so we are going to be pushing ourselves hard in the practice room these next 10 days,” said Hutchins. “I think our best wrestling yet will be in display in Cut Bank.”
State will be held at separate locations this year with the Class B-C tournament March 5-6 in Shelby.