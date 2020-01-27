Manhattan’s wrestling team tuned up for the postseason by earning an eighth place finish over the weekend at the Class B-C Duals in Great Falls.
Three Forks also competed in the two-day event, which wrapped up Saturday at the Paris Gibson Education Center, but only partial results were available.
“We came in eighth in the championship bracket,” first-year Manhattan coach Patrick Hutchins noted, “which is about as good a result as we could have hoped for while being open in seven weight classes.”
The Tigers lost to Townsend 57-18 in the first round of the championship bracket. In the consolation semifinals Manhattan was defeated by Columbus/Absarokee 42-20, then the team lost to Simms, 33-30, in the eighth place dual.
Individually, Forrest Fairbanks and Coltin Siphakis led the Tigers.
“Coltin Siphakis and Forrest Fairbanks were both perfect on the weekend,” said Hutchins.
Three Forks lost to Red Lodge on the first day of the tournament, but additional results were not provided.
Huntley Project beat Townsend 65-12 in the championship dual, while Whitehall defeated Jefferson 42-33 to place third.
Three Forks is scheduled to cap the regular season at a mixer in Townsend on Jan. 30, while Manhattan will not compete again until the divisional tournament Feb. 8 in Cascade. The all-class state tournament will be held in Billings Feb. 14-15.
“We just look at it (the B-C Duals) as some extra mat time before we get back in the room and focus on what we need to do to perform well at divisionals,” said Hutchins.
Class B-C Duals
(Jan. 24-25 in Great Falls)
Championship
Huntley Project 65, Townsend 12
Third Place
Whitehall 42, Jefferson 33
Fifth Place
Columbus/Absarokee 42, Fairfield 29
Seventh Place
Simms 33, Manhattan 30
Semifinals
Townsend 39, Jefferson 36
Huntley Project 48, Whitehall 14
Consolation Semifinals
Columbus/Absarokee 42, Manhattan 30
Fairfield 46, Simms30
First Round
Townsend 57, Manhattan 18
Huntley Project 55, Simms 12
Jefferson 48, Columbus/Absarokee 30
Whitehall 31, Fairfield 27