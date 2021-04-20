MANHATTAN — Wyatt Barney had a pretty good idea of where he wanted to attend college. But the Manhattan senior wasn’t sure if his future would include sports.
The 2020 track and field season was canceled due to the global pandemic, and there was plenty of uncertainty moving forward.
But after looking at Montana Tech to study mechanical engineering, Barney was thrilled to hear from Zach Kughn, the head coach of the cross-country and track programs.
Monday, flanked by his parents, Barney signed with Tech to further his athletic career.
“With last year getting canceled I was a little worried about my chances to go on to the next level,” he said. “So with Tech reaching out to me I’m super excited to get that opportunity to run at the next level.”
While Barney has participated in both cross-country and track for Manhattan, he plans to focus on just track with the Orediggers. He noted the school’s facilities played a factor in his decision.
“It’s one of the best schools in the state for sure. I went and visited a couple times and all their facilities are super nice,” Barney said. “I was looking at it lot for school and then the coach reached out to me, and I have a couple friends that run there, and it just seems like a good fit for me.”
Barney is a standout middle distance runner for the Tigers — he the defending Class B champion in the 800 — and competes in the 400 and runs a leg on the 4x400 relay. He also earned All-State honors this past season in helping the cross-country team place second at the state meet.
“I’m trying to just get a good showing in all my events,” Barney said. “I’m trying to bring my 800 time down a little bit to get in better shape and see what I can do in college. And my 400 time I should be able to bring down a little bit too. I’m just trying to have a good final season this year going on to college next year.”
While a handful of distance runners from the cross-country team are competing this spring, track is a new sport at Tech and the program’s inaugural season will begin in 2022.
“I’m super excited to be a part of it and see what we can do,” said Barney.