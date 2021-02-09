MANHATTAN — On a night when the team’s three seniors were honored, Manhattan put together an inspired effort.
The Tigers led nearly the entire first quarter and then rallied from a double digit deficit in the second half to make it a one possession game Monday. While the end result was a 46-42 District 5B loss to Jefferson, head coach Charli Chapman focused on the positives.
“We talked about that in the locker room that we fought all four quarters,” she said. “We just got to be more steady in our highs and lows. Just be more consistent every quarter.”
A third quarter lull proved to be the difference as Jefferson capitalized on half of dozen turnovers to stretch a two-point halftime lead to 12.
“Tonight we just had too many turnovers in the third quarter that kind of let them get a little bit of a gap there,” said Chapman. “It was hard to climb back and fight back from that, but I think they finished strong.”
Madeline Severson buried a shot at the buzzer to draw Manhattan within 34-27 entering the fourth quarter, and then the Tigers got within three, 37-34, on a 3 by Sophie Duffin. Severson later cut the deficit to two, 44-42, on another 3 with 8.8 seconds remaining.
But Jefferson sealed the victory with 4.3 seconds to go when MacKenzie Layng connected on a pair of free throws.
“If you look back every third and fourth quarter these last few games, we’ve won. So we got to find a way to bring that early in the game and consistently in the game,” said Chapman. “I guess the other positive is being able to continue to compete at the end of games — not having a lot of wins under our belt and still being able to show up and make these games competitive.”
Rachel VanBlaricom led the Panthers with a game-high 13 points, while Adele Didriksen and Severson each finished with 11 points to lead the Tigers.
“That was probably Adele’s best game that she’s had all season. Finally being a point guard and that’s a threat on offense instead of just getting the ball down the court and then hoping that the rest off the offense runs,” said Chapman. “She was really a threat tonight, both offensively and defensively.”
Manhattan (2-10, 2-7 District 5B) wraps up the regular season with a non-conference game Friday at Park and a league game Saturday at Big Timber.
Jefferson 46, Manhattan 42
Jefferson 7 12 15 12 - 46
Manhattan 7 10 8 17 - 42
JEFFERSON (7-1) - Dakota Edmiston 3 0-0 6, Grace Alexander 1 0-2 2, Sam Zody 1 0-0 2, Rachel VanBlaricom 4 4-8 13, Austie May 1 0-0 2, MacKenzie Layng 1 4-4 7, Hailee Stiles 0 0-0 0, Izzy Morris 1 0-0 2, Abbie Youde 0 0-0 0, Cia Stuber 4 1-2 12, Olivia Lyon 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 9-16 46.
MANHATTAN (2-10) - Miah Fenno 0 0-0 0, Madeline Severson 3 2-4 11, Olleca Severson 2 2-4 7, Cayli Chapman 1 0-0 3, Adele Didriksen 5 1-3 11, Sophie Duffin 1 0-0 3, Hallie Hemenway 2 1-2 5, Ella Halverson 1 0-0 2, Esther Halverson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 6-13 42.
3-point goals: Jeff 5 (Stuber 3, VanBlaricom, Layng), Man 6 (M. Severson 3, O. Severson, Chapman Duffin).