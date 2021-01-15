As had been the case in the previous four games, Three Forks was in the contest Thursday night on the road against Butte Central.
The Wolves trailed by as much as 11, but rallied to tie the game at 34 heading into the fourth quarter in the Maroon Activities Center. Then the wheels fell off.
Butte Central, which is the defending co-Class A champion, outscored the Wolves 15-6 over the final eight minutes en route to a 49-40 victory.
“We played a great game,” Three Forks coach Terry Hauser said. “Just at the end of the game, once again, we didn’t execute. That’s been the story of our season so far. We’ve been in every game.”
The Wolves (0-5) rallied from a 28-21 halftime deficit led by the effort of Owen Long and Austin Allen, who combined for 26 points. Long had two of the team’s four 3’s on the night.
Douglas Peoples led the Maroons with a game-high 18 points, while Bryan Holland had 10.
“I love my team. They play their butts off,” Hauser, who was at the helm of nearby Butte High for two seasons before becoming the Wolves’ head coach, said. “It was a fun night. We had our chances, and it was kind of fun to be back in Butte.”
Three Forks hosts Manhattan Christian in another non-conference game Friday, and then hosts Dillon Tuesday.
“We’ve had a brutal schedule. I’ve just got to keep them confident,” said Hauser.
Editor's note: Bill Foley, of ButteSports.com, contributed to this story.
Wolves' girls fall to Butte Central
Butte Central built a 21-13 halftime lead on the road en route to beating the Wolves 51-41 Thursday night. Sofie Thatcher finished with eight points for the Maroons, while Jayden Woodland scored a game-high 15 for Three Forks.
The Wolves are back in action Friday hosting Manhattan Christian, and then host Dillon Tuesday.
Boys
Butte Central 49, Three Forks 40
Three Forks 5 16 13 6 - 40
Butte Central 13 15 6 15 - 49
THREE FORKS (0-5) - Austin Allen 3 4-4 10, Jacob Buchignani 3 0-0 6, Owen Long 4 4-7 16, Walker Page 0 0-0 0, Ayden Warren 0 0-0 0, Collin Stone 1 1-2 4, Evon Potts 0 1-1 1, Ryan Koch 1 0-0 3, Anthony Deriana 0 0-0 0, Caleb Van Vleet 0 0-0 0, Shane Williams 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 10-17 40.
BUTTE CENTRAL (1-1) - Bryson Sestrich 1 0-0 3, Drew Badovinac 1 1-2 3, Dougie Peoples 6 3-6 18, Egan Lester 1 0-0 3, Bryan Holland 2 5-6 10, Kyle Holter 3 0-0 6, Joseph Sehulster 1 4-6 6, Isaac Sholey 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 13-20 49.
3-point goals: TF 4 (Long 2, Stone 1, Deriana 1), BC 6 (Peoples 3, Sestrich 1, Lester 1, Holland 1).
Girls
Butte Central 51, Three Forks 41
Butte Central 10 11 13 17 - 51
Three Forks 8 5 14 14 - 41
BUTTE CENTRAL - Avery Kelly 1 0-0 2, Amira Bolton 3 2-2 8, Delaney HasQuet 1 1-2 3, Brenna Foley 0 0-0 0, Payton Hartnick 0 0-0 0, Maddie Kump 3 1-3 8, Sofie Thatcher 3 3-8 10, Brooke Baclovina 2 7-10 11, Ella Mondry 3 1-4 7, Taylor Harrington 1 0-0 2. Totals: 17 15-29 51.
THREE FORKS (1-3) - Kinzee Howey 2 4-6 8, Addison Pestel 0 0-0 0, Jayden Woodland 3 8-13 15, Brianna Warren 2 2-4 7, Ashlyn Swenson 3 0-1 7, Fallon Page 0 0-0 0, Jasmyn Murphy 0 2-6 2, Eva Parker 0 0-0 0, Genny Parker 1 0-0 2. Totals: 11 16-30 41.
3-point goals: BC 2 (Kump 1, Thatcher 1), TF 3 (Woodland 1, Warren 1, Swenson 1).