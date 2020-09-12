Manhattan Christian continued its hot play to begin the season with a pair of District 12C sweeps over the weekend. The defending State C champions allowed just 35 points in six sets and tallied 21 aces.
Sisters Katelyn and Kiersten Van Kirk combined for 14 aces in a 25-3, 25-3, 25-6 victory against Twin Bridges Friday, then Katelyn added eight more aces in Saturday’s 25-7, 25-7, 25-9 win against Sheridan.
Eliana Kuperus also had a big weekend, tallying a combined 14 kills and adding four digs against Sheridan. Taylor DeVries dished out 21 assists against Twin Bridges and 25 against Sheridan, and had 1.5 blocks Saturday.
“We felt like we weren’t at our best, but our passing looked good this week and we were able to work on serving,” first-year Eagles coach Hanna Van Dyk said. “We are gearing up for a big week next week.”
Christian (5-0, 3-0 District 12C) hosts White Sulphur Springs, Ennis and Gardiner in conference matches Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, respectively, to begin a five-match homestand.
Manhattan Christian def. Twin Bridges 25-3, 25-3, 25-6.
TWIN BRIDGES - Kills: Stats not provided.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (4-0) - Kills: 25 (Kiersten Van Kirk 7, Eliana Kuperus 6). Digs: 17 (Van Kirk 4, Taylor DeVries 4). Blocks: 6 (Hailey VanDyken 2, Van Kirk 2). Aces: 21 (Katelyn Van Kirk 8, Ki. Van Kirk 6). Assists: 24 (DeVries 21).
Manhattan Chrsitian def. Sheridan 25-7, 25-7, 25-9.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (5-0) - Kills: 31 (Eliana Kuperus 8, Katelyn Van Kirk 7). Digs: 17 (Kuperus 4). Blocks: 3 (Taylor DeVries 1.5). Aces: 21 (Van Kirk 8). Assists: 29 (DeVries 25).
SHERIDAN (0-5) - Stats not provided.