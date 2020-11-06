For just the fourth time this season, Manhattan Christian lost a set. But it did little to affect the defending state champion Thursday night.
The Eagles bounced back to win the fourth set after dropping the third, thanks in large part to a nine-point service run by Kiersten Van Kirk, en route to beating Charlo in the semifinals of the Western C Divisional.
Led by Kiersten and Katelyn Van Kirk, who combined for 35 kills, Christian posted a 25-10, 25-20, 24-26, 25-6 victory.
“In that fourth set we just decided that we control our game,” Eagles coach Hannah Van Dyk said. “This is a very talented group of girls, but if we don’t control what happens on our side then the game can get away from us. So we just kind of did a refocus and they responded so well.”
Christian improved to 23-0 and hosts Lone Peak in the divisional championship match Saturday. The Bighorns defeated Hot Springs in the other semifinal.
After cruising to victory in the first set, the Eagles stumbled early in the second. Charlo took a quick four-point lead and capitalized on four service errors to control the run of play.
Still, Christian rallied and took its first lead, 19-18, on an ace by Maddie Visser. Then Katelyn Van Kirk scored on three consecutive kills to stretch the lead to 22-19.
“That’s the one I thought we would have lost if you look at how we played,” said Van Dyk. “Second set was not our best.”
Van Dyk added that middle blocker Hailey VanDyken was key to the comeback. The junior had a pair of solo blocks in the set and assisted on another en route to finishing with five.
“Hailey VanDyken really kept us alive that second set,” Van Dyk said. “She blocked so well, she hit the ball well, and she really was the difference in the second set that gave us the victory.”
Christian blew a six-point lead in the third set as Charlo rallied to knot the score at 20, 21 and 23. Then the Eagles had match point at 24-23 before the Vikings scored three straight points.
Katelyn Van Kirk nearly lifted Christian to victory after tallying five of her kills late in the set, which included a well-placed tip for match point. The freshman finished with 15 kills and 13 digs.
“She really stepped up and worked hard at the net. She swings really well,” said Van Dyk. “She dropped that tip too, which is fantastic. I think sometimes when you’re a really powerful strong hitter you think you have to hit the ball all the time, so her dropping that tip down was just fantastic play on the ball.”
Christian jumped out to a 9-4 lead to begin the fourth set, and then put the game out of reach when Kiersten Van Kirk served up nine straight points with three aces. The junior finished with a team-high 20 kills, 13 digs and four aces.
VanDyken added eight kills, while Taylor DeVries dished out 35 assists and had 11 digs.
Manhattan Christian def. Charlo 25-10, 25-20, 24-26, 25-6.
MANHATTAN CHRISTIAN (23-0) - Kills: 46 (Kiersten Van Kirk 20, Katelyn Van Kirk 15). Digs: 67 (Maddie Visser 16, Ka. Van Kirk 13, Ki. Van Kirk 13). Blocks: 8 (Hailey Van Dyken 5). Aces: 17 (Ka. Van Kirk 6, Ki. Van Kirk 4). Asssists: 42 (Taylor DeVries 35).
CHARLO - Stats not provided.