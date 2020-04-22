Less than an hour after Gov. Steve Bullock announced on Wednesday the phased reopening of the state beginning April 27, the Montana High School Association announced the cancellation of the spring sports season.
Spring activities were suspended on March 13 due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Two weeks ago the suspension was extended to April 24 with the stipulation that if in-person school instruction did not resume by May 4, the season would be canceled.
School’s will be allowed to resume in-classroom instruction May 7, Gov. Bullock said, and local school boards will make decisions on whether to return or finish out the year with distance learning. Several school districts have already announced that students won’t return.
“Because of the previous MHSA action, resumption of spring activities depended on our student’s ability to return to in-person instruction on May 7th and if in-person instruction didn’t resume by that time without restrictions, spring activities would be cancelled,” MHSA Executive Director Mark Beckman wrote in a press release. “The spring 2020 (season) is cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic which is affecting communities across the country.”
Beckman added that it would have been difficult to conduct “meaningful” spring activities at such a late date in the season with many schools opting to not return to in-person instruction, and continued social distancing recommendations.
“We empathize with all students, schools and communities that this decision impacts,” he said, “and especially with the many seniors that have show maturity and resolve as their culminating year of high school has been impacted beyond activities and athletics and athletes due to this COVID-19 pandemic.”
In addition to Montana, South Carolina also canceled spring sports Wednesday. There are now just 11 states — seven on the east coast — that have yet to cancel. North Dakota, which has suspended activities until May 1, and Nevada are among them.