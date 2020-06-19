Johnny Graham’s frustration was clear. The Belgrade Bandits’ manager was not happy about the abrupt end to the Missoula Mavericks ‘AA’ Memorial Tournament Friday.
The Bandits were scheduled to play Spokane Crew in their first game of the day before the Missoula City-County Health Department halted action at Lindborg-Cregg Field.
“It’s unfortunate that the health department, I think, balked on this one,” said Graham. “I think they absolutely fumbled on this one, the health department, by the simple fact that they didn’t come down and take the Mavs' invite to come down and see the place. Instead they just made a big autonomous decision.”
Shortly before 5 p.m. the Mavs received an email from the health department requesting that the tournament be shut down. Specifics of that email were not shared, but not long after it was received an announcement was made that the remainder of the tournament was cancelled.
“It wasn’t open for conversation,” Graham said. “It doesn’t sound like Missoula had any chance to form a rebuttal or anything. Missoula County Health didn’t show up once to view the place, and their complex is enormous. It’s a gigantic complex and there was no crowds.”
The six-team tournament began Thursday and Belgrade played twice on opening day. Graham praised the Mavs’ organization and manager Brent Hathaway for following guidelines regarding social distancing.
“I thought Missoula did a phenomenal job of following all the guidelines,” he said. “There was social distancing, everything was sanitized, dugouts were completely cleaned between games and sanitized. You name it, they were doing it.”
Graham added that he feels terrible for Hathaway and the organization, and also noted the financial damage to Missoula. Belgrade received a refund on its hotel reservation for Friday and Saturday, and the visiting teams also received a partial refund for their $500 tournament entry fee.
Graham was also irked that the MCCHD designated the city’s farmers market as an essential business on Friday.
“It’s a shame because I was really looking forward to playing. I thought our guys were going to play really well today against a great opponent in Spokane. It’s a shame that we got a bunch of high school kids that can’t play a game of baseball where distance is embedded in the game itself,” he said. “But at the same time you’re opening up a farmers market where there’s zero social distancing, and I see people playing golf on the drive back to the hotel. We drove by a soccer complex that was full of people … interesting times.”
Following losses to the Glacier Twins and Kalispell Lakers, 11-3 and 11-5, respectively, Graham felt like his team was going to bounce back against Spokane. Both contests were close throughout, but Glacier scored six runs in the top of the sixth to pull away, while Kalispell broke open a 1-run game with five in the fifth and three more in the sixth.
“We certainly didn’t play very good baseball yesterday, and we played two good opponents. That’s a recipe for a loss,” said Graham. “We didn’t play our best and we’re a young team that’s still coming along … I think they’re learning by the day.”
Cooper VanLuchene was 2 for 2 against Glacier, while Kash Fike and Lane Neill each belted doubles for the Bandits against Kalispell.
Belgrade (15-6) travels to Livingston Tuesday for a Southern A doubleheader beginning at 3 p.m.
Glacier 11, Belgrade 3
Glacier 130 016 - 11 12 4
Belgrade 011 100 - 3 6 6
Stevyn Andrachick, Jacob Polumbus (6) and Austyn Andrachick. Mason Jacobsen, Wyatt Russell (6) and Kash Fike.
GLACIER - S. Andrachick 1-4 (2B), Mason Peters 2-5, Cade Morgan 2-3, Payton Davisson 1-3, Devin Beale 1-3, Zach Veneman 0-3, Jack Price 1-3, A. Andrachick 2-3, Trenton Tyree 2-3 (2B).
BELGRADE (15-5) - Lane Neill 1-4, Keaton Carter 0-4, Fike 0-2, Coby Richards 1-3, Seth Green 1-2, Jacobsen 0-3, Cooper VanLuchene 2-2, Russell 0-1, Alex Casas 1-2.
Kalispell 11, Belgrade 5
Kalispell 300 053 0 - 11 10 3
Belgrade 000 212 0 - 5 6 2
AJ Wood, Reid Barrows (7) and Gage Brink. Wyatt Lambeth, Evan Hamberger (5), Alex Casas (6) and Seth Green.
KALISPELL - Jack Corriveau 1-3, Brink 1-5, Danny Kernan 1-4, Luke Halland 2-3, Ben Corriveau 2-4, (2B) Caden Willis 1-2 (3B), Ethan Diede 0-3, Conner Drish 1-1, Kobe Berlund 1-2.
BELGRADE (15-6) - Lane Neill 2-2 (2B), Keaton Carter 0-2, Kash Fike 1-4 (2B), Coby Richards 1-4 (2B), Green 0-2, Mason Jacobsen 0-2, Cooper VanLuchene 0-2, Stran Knudsen 0-2, Wyatt Russell 1-1 Alex Casas 1-4.