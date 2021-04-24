Missed opportunities proved costly for Manhattan Friday at Taylor Park.
A handful of times the Tigers had the bases loaded against Ennis, but were unable to capitalize. And four errors didn’t help in a 7-5 Southern B-C loss to Ennis.
“We let Ennis be in the game. That was our downfall,” Manhattan head coach Randy Cygan said. “They scored one in the first, one in the third and one in the sixth and they were all unearned.”
But it was four runs in the top of the seventh that lifted the Mustangs to victory. The first four batters reached base on singles, and the fifth on a walk, en route scoring two runs.
The final two runs were scored on ground outs in which the only play for Manhattan second baseman Sierra Blanchard and shortstop Natalie Scott was to throw to first for the out.
“They earned all of those in the last inning,” said Cygan. “I give them credit for coming back. They started with number two in the lineup and next five girls got on base in a row.”
The Tigers (4-5, 0-2 Southern B-C) got a pair of runners on in the bottom half of the frame after Claire Nolan drew a lead off walk and Lexi Miller reached on a single. Then Abby Kabalin reached on an error to load the bases with two outs before Ennis got out of the jam.
“We got two of our first three runners on and then we had a pop up to second (for the second out) and a pop up to the pitcher to end the game,” said Cygan.
It was third time in the contest Manhattan managed to load the bases and failed to score. Ennis turned an inning-ending double play in the first, and then got another in the sixth after the Tigers had the bases juiced with no outs.
“That one was bad luck because that ball was hit hard,” said Cygan. “I can see how we got doubled up, but in the first inning there was no excuse. It wasn’t that hard of a line drive to get doubled up on. Those things will change games, so we cost ourselves some runs and we gave them three.”
Manhattan, which had its three-game win streak snapped, tallied nine hits in the contest. Friese and Scott each hit solo home runs, while Blanchard smacked a double.
The previous day, the Tigers defeated Thompson Falls 18-1 and Plains-Hot Springs 12-3 in non-conference games in Anaconda.
“We played pretty good. That was our best day of the year so far,” said Cygan. “Still had some errors, but we ran the bases better and got some big hits. We did most of the things right that day.”
Shayla Shea hit a triple and Scott a double as the duo combined for six of the team’s seven hits against Thompson Falls. Miller was 2 for 4 with a pair of doubles against Plains-Hot Springs.
Manhattan is back in action Tuesday with another conference game on the road against Ennis.
Manhattan 18, Thompson Falls 1
Thompson Falls 001 00 - 1 5 0
Manhattan 520 (11) - 18 7 3
C Irvine and R Wilson. Meagan Elgas and Adele Didriksen.
THOMPSON FALLS - Irvine 1-3, R Wilson 2-2 (3B), D Vigil 0-2, C Van Huss 1-2, O Harnett 1-2, A Lane 0-2, B Lakko 0-1, M Robinson 0-2.
MANHATTAN (3-4) - Natalie Scott 1-1 (2B), Shayla Shea 2-4 (3B), Claire Nolan 0-1, Adele Didriksen 0-1, Lexi Miller 1-2, Malia Friese 0-1, Abby Kabalin 1-2, Mason Steele 0-0, Elgas 1-3, Emma Kabalin 0-0, Sierra Blanchard 1-2.
Manhattan 12, Plains 3
Plains 101 010 0 - 3 8 5
Manhattan 331 005 x - 12 12 1
P Bergstrom, C VonHeeder (6) and I Crabb. Claire Nolan, Meagan Elgas (6) and Adele Didriksen.
PLAINS - Bergstrom 2-4, K Standeford 3-4, M Elliott 1-4 (2B), VonHeeder 1-2, C Wagoner 1-3, I Crabb 0-3, G Deschamps 0-2, J Caldwell 0-3, I Butcher 0-3.
MANHATTAN (4-4) - Natalie Scott 3-5 (3B), Shayla Shea 3-5, Nolan 0-5, Didriksen 1-3 (2B), Lexi Miller 2-4 (2 2B), Malia Friese 1-2, Abby Kabalin 1-4, Mason Steele 0-0, Sierra Blanchard 1-2, Emma Kabalin 0-4.
Ennis 7, Manhattan 5
Ennis 101 001 4 - 7 11 2
Manhattan 100 202 0 - 5 9 4
A Retherford and P Fortner. Meagan Elgas, Claire Nolan (7) and Adele Didriksen.
ENNIS - S Canterbury 1-4, J Snider 2-4, P Mallett 2-3, Fortner 1-4, J Jenkins 3-4 (2B), S Lovett 0-2, M Knack 1-4, Retherford 0-4, E Olson 1-4.
MANHATTAN (4-5) - Natalie Scott 2-4 (HR), Shayla Shae 1-3, Nolan 0-1, Didriksen 0-4, Lexi Miller 2-3, Malia Friese 1-3 (HR), Abby Kabalin 1-4, Dalaney Doherty 0-0, Sierra Blanchard 2-4 (2B), Elgas 0-2, Mason Steele 0-0.