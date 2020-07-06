Standing atop Mount Blackmore on a windy morning over the Fourth of July weekend, the view was astounding in every direction for as far as the eye could see. It’s easy to feel as if one is on top of the world.
Getting up to the summit, well that proved to be easier said than done. The trail, which is strenuous in areas, covers a little more than five miles with a vertical climb of more than 3,700 feet.
Starting from the Hyalite Reservoir parking lot, the trail begins a gradual climb. It eventually bottoms out at Blackmore Lake, about 1.5-miles later.
This is the easiest part of the trail and a good turnaround point. For those who want to ascend all the way to the top of Mount Blackmore, well this is where the hard elevation begins.
The trail climbs more than 2,800 feet from the lake, and the Blackmore Creek parallels the trail for much of the hike (it empties into Blackmore Lake). The roar of the water can be heard in areas where the creek is not visible.
At the 3-mile mark patches of snow started showing up along the trail. It was just the start of a lot of snow that had yet to melt, and there were large swaths of it covering portions of the trail over the last couple of miles.
At 3.1-miles hikers will need to hop rocks for a creek crossing, and then there was a fallen tree that was easy to step over a short distance from there.
A double creek crossing at the 3.3-mile mark is at the bottom of the first series of step switchbacks. Once that first set has been completed, the trail opens up along a south facing slope that was covered with several inches of snow.
Rather than trying to walk through over the slippery snow, I worked my way around it through some dry areas and then cut through trees and bushes before reconnecting with the trail.
A short time later, after walking through a spacious meadow framed by treelines, I reached the base of the second series of switchbacks. This one had a dangerous area of snow covering the trail that several hikers were having plenty of difficulty getting across.
I opted for a more direct approach and scrambled up a very steep section of the mountain to the trail. From there, the final 1.5-miles was fairly clear (including the saddle between Elephant Mountain and Mount Blackmore) with the exception of small area of snow that I had to go around near the summit.
From the top, numerous mountain ranges are visible as well as Hyalite Reservoir below. My stay was brief, about 15 minutes, due to a fast approaching thunderstorm and increasing winds, but it was well worth the hike.
This a very popular trail and is open to mountain bikers and horseback riders, so be courteous to others.
How to get there: From Bozeman take south 19th Avenue to Hyalite Canyon Road. Turn left and drive 10 miles to Hyalite Reservoir. Once at the reservoir turn into the parking lot on the right and then follow the trail signs for Blackmore Lake.
— Dan Chesnet is the sports editor of the Belgrade News and can be reached dchesnet@belgrade-news.com.