As a cloud of uncertainty continues to hang over the football programs in Class AA, it’s been business as usual for Belgrade’s coaches and players through three days of practice.
Eric Kinnaman, who is beginning his 14th season at the helm, is preparing as if the Panthers will kick off their season as scheduled Sept. 11 at Great Falls CMR.
“I’m going to go on as is,” he said. “We’re going to continue doing what we do and pray to God that we have a season.”
The Montana High School Association tabled a discussion last week to move the AA campaign to the spring due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, groups of more than 50 are not allowed under Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan laid out by Montana Gov. Steve Bullock.
Non-conference games were cancelled last week, and opening weekend has been pushed back to the second week of September.
“My guess is we’re pushing it down the road as far as we can, and that’s another reason why they cancelled those non-conference games. They’re waiting for the governor to lift maximum of 50 ban,” said Kinnaman. “If that gets lifted or he adjusts and say we can have 100, we’ll have double A football. If he doesn’t adjust, I don’t know if it’s going to happen.”
Most AA programs generally have between 40 to 50 players on the roster for varsity games, and two-way players are rare in the classification. With less than 60 players out for Belgrade’s program, Kinnaman feels shortening the season will benefit his young team.
Belgrade will play just seven regular season games — all against Eastern AA opponents — and hopefully not endure the punishment incurred last year. The program’s introduction to AA was painful during a 1-8 campaign.
“With seven games I think it helps us,” said Kinnaman. “Number one, not take a beating as much. And number two, it helps our two-way players and we’re going to have a lot of them again this year.”
Practice for all fall teams began Friday with strict regulations laid out by the MHSA. Kinnaman noted players and coaches have adjusted to the guidelines without issue.
“It hasn’t been that bad for us,” he said. “And with only 59 players out we’ve been able to accommodate most all the pods and stuff.”
That’s also been the case in Manhattan where seventh-year coach Chris Grabowska and his staff have also embraced the new regulations.
“It’s definitely a little different. Wearing a facemask, trying to social distance when we can,” Grabowska said. “The kids understand what’s at stake, so they’re adjusting really well. I think it’s really more the coaches and the staff trying to get used to it a little bit more than the kids.”
Everyone has taken it seriously, Grabowska added, and doing whatever is needed to ensure football is played this fall.
“There’s a lot of rules and regulations, but we’re going to do whatever we can,” he said. “We’re going to follow those regulations so we can have a season.”
While AA has cancelled its non-conference games, Manhattan will play its full slate beginning Sept. 4 in Florence. There was plenty of concern, however, that their non-conference games would be cancelled as well.
“With football it seems like there’s always a trickle down effect. It starts at college level and kind of trickles down to the bigger schools and then finally the smaller schools,” said Grabowska. “A lot of us Class B coaches, we talked a lot throughout the summer and we said we got to play our full schedule.”
Some Class B conferences play as many as three non-conference games and had those contests been cancelled, regular season play would have consisted of just five games.
Manhattan reached the state championship game a year ago en route to finishing 11-1, and boasts a veteran team again. While the spring sports season was cancelled, players were able to get into the weight room over the summer and participated in on field team workouts.
“We’re thankful for that because if we weren’t able to do that we’d be a little behind the eight ball,” said Grabowska. “We were able to get stuff installed and get the kids worked out and prepared for the season as much as we could.”
Grabowska is also grateful the MHSA has opted to proceed with fall sports after all levels of the NCAA have postponed (or cancelled) fall championships to the spring of 2021.
“You look at these kids and they’ve been sitting around since March. They need to do something for their mental health,” Grabowska said. “They need to get back out there and they need that structure.”
While coronavirus outbreaks will undoubtedly happen this fall, coaches are hoping for the best.
“We got a lot of good depth, so that’s definitely going to help if something does happen,” said Grabowska. “We’re really talking to the kids about protecting our season, protecting our team.”