THREE FORKS — It’s difficult to remain competitive in any game when failing to score in a quarter. Saturday night, Three Forks endured a scoreless streak that stretched 14 minutes.
The Wolves did not score in the second quarter and trailed 35-4 at halftime in a 53-26 non-conference loss to Columbus. It was a frustrating first half for a team that got plenty of good looks offensively, but simply couldn’t get a shot to fall.
“You can’t come out and score four points in a half playing a team like Columbus,” Three Forks coach Mike Sauvageau said. “They played a pretty dang good first half. Shots were going in and everything fell right for them. Wasn’t like we were playing horrible defense. When they had shots they were knocking them down, so you have to give them credit for that.”
The Wolves scored just one field goal in the first half on a bucket by Breanna Bloch at the 6:57 mark of the first quarter, and then did not score again from the field until the 5:30 mark of the third quarter by Kendall Lynn.
Columbus built a 35-point lead during that span, and led 46-8 after three quarters of play.
“First quarter you can’t get anything to fall and can’t make a free throw. Second quarter, it just kind of snowballed. Couldn’t even get the ball up the floor. It was just one of those situations where the wheels fell off,” said Sauvageau. “I’m glad in the second half we came back and played a little better.”
Three Forks finished strong with four different players connecting on 3’s in the fourth quarter beginning with Peyton Page. Kinzee Howey, Ashlyn Swenson and Lily Jones also knocked down shots from behind the arc.
Friday the Wolves trailed just 27-25 late in the third quarter, but was outscored 23-4 in the fourth in a 55-31 District 5B loss to unbeaten Big Timber.
“I was happy with the first three quarters with how we played,” said Sauvageau. “I thought we should have been ahead after the first three quarters. We missed some bunnies and were 1 for 10 at the free throw line and we were down by two.”
Bloch finished with a team-high 15 points in the defeat.
“They’re both quality teams with good players and good shooters,” said Sauvageau. “If you make a mistake they shoot a layup or wide open three. We gave up six threes last night and six tonight, and we can’t do that against good teams.”
Three Forks is back in action hosting Jefferson on Jan. 31 and Whitehall Feb. 1 in conference games.
Big Timber 55, Three Forks 31
Big Timber 12 9 11 23 - 55
Three Forks 6 9 12 4 - 31
BIG TIMBER (11-0) - Darby Johnston 1 0-0 2, Bailey Finn 7 2-2 20, Jolie Wood 0 0-0 0, Ella Holman 1 0-0 3,Lauren Niebur 2 3-3 7, Hailee Brandon 2 0-0 4, Emily Cooley 1 2-4 4, Alyssa Boshart 6 0-1 12, Sam Moore 1 0-0 3. Totals: 21 7-10 55.
THREE FORKS (6-5) - Kinzee Howey 1 0-1 2, Keaton Lynn 1 0-2 2, Lily Jones 0 0-0 0, Erin Welter 0 0-0 0, Kendall Lynn 2 0-2 4, Jayden Woodland 0 0-0 0, Ashlynn Swenson 1 0-0 2, Jasmyn Murphy 0 0-0 0, Peyton Page 3 0-0 6, Breanna Bloch 7 1-4 15. Totals: 15 1-9 31.
3-point goals: BT 6 (Finn 4, Holman 1, Moore 1), TF 0.
Columbus 53, Three Forks 26
Columbus 19 16 11 7 - 53
Three Forks 4 0 4 18 - 26
COLUMBUS - Payton West 0 0-0 0, Reed Johnson 1 0-0 3, Brenna Rouane 3 1-27, Hannah Obert 2 2-5 7, Molly Hamilton 2 0-0 5, Brooklyn Wyllie 6 0-0 12, Trista Teeters 2 0-2 5, Liz Lorash 6 0-0 14, Caitlyn Goddard 0 0-0 0, Kennette Teske 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 3-9 53.
THREE FORKS (6-6) - Kinzee Howey 1 0-0 3, Keaton Lynn 1 0-0 2, Lily Jones 2 0-0 5, Erin Welter 0 0-0 0, Kendall Lynn 1 2-2 4, Ashlyn Swenson 1 0-0 3, Jasmyn Murphy 0 0-0 0, Peyton Page 1 2-2 5, Breanna Bloch 2 0-3 4. Totals: 9 4-7 26.
3-point goals: Col 6 (Lorash 2, Johnson 1, Obert 1, Hamilton 1, Teeters 1), TF 4 (Howey 1, Jones 1, Swenson 1, Page 1).