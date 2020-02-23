All season long Three Forks’ girls have struggled with offensive lulls. It happened again Saturday night and timing couldn’t have been worse in the Belgrade Special Events Center.
The Wolves had pulled in front 34-32 on a step back jumper by senior guard Kendall Lynn. But they didn’t score again over the final 5 minutes, 19 seconds of the contest en route to a 45-34 loss to Sweet Grass County in the District 5B Tournament championship game.
“That’s us,” Three Forks coach Mike Sauvageau said. “We stumble along and we’re doing alright then all of a sudden get that lull. We had plenty of opportunities. We had some good shots, we just didn’t hit them.”
The unbeaten Herders (20-0) regained the lead, 35-34, on a three-point play by Emily Cooley. The 5-foot-11 sophomore added two more buckets as Sweet Grass closed out the game on a 13-0 run, and she scored nine of her 17 points in the fourth quarter.
With Bailey Finn, the district’s leading scoring with 17.8 points per game, held to just seven, Cooley picked up the slack offensively while fellow sophomore Alyssa Boshart grabbed several key offensive boards.
“The big girls for Big Timber tonight were the difference in the game,” said Sauvageau. “We did a great job I thought on Finn. She only had seven points. Might be her season low, I’m not sure, but the inside presence was the difference in the game tonight.”
Kendall Lynn scored a game-high 18 points in leading Three Forks. Breanna Bloch chipped in with seven.
While Three Forks’ string of three consecutive district championships was snapped, the team was upbeat following the loss knowing they had already clinched a berth to the divisional with a victory against Whitehall Friday night.
“We’re happy that we’re playing in two more weeks, which I think there was a lot a doubt about that. I’m happy, they’re excited, and we get a chance to play again,” said Sauvageau. “They competed hard and they gave it everything they had.”
Lynn scored a team-high nine points in the 36-25 win against Whitehall, while Ashlyn Swenson had seven.
The Southern B Divisional will be held March 4-7 in Billings.
Three Forks 36, Whitehall 25
Three Forks 4 9 12 11 - 36
Whitehall 9 4 5 7 - 25
THREE FORKS (11-9) - Kinze Howey 0 4-5 4, Keaton Lynn 2 0-0 4, Lily Jones 2 2-2 6, Erin Welter 0 0-0 0, Kendall Lynn 2 5-6 9, Jayden Woodland 0 0-0 0 McKenzie Feddes 1 0-0 2, Ashlyn Swenson 2 1-2 7, Peyton Page 1 0-0 3, Breanna Bloch 0 1-2 1. Totals: 10 13-17 36.
WHITEHALL (11-7) - Britney Welker 0 0-0 0, Jada Clarkson 3 4-6 11, Ashlynn Ellison 0 0-0 0, Meagan Johnson 1 1-2 4, Kendra Klapan 0 0-0 0, Maxine Hoagland 1 1-2 3, Brynna Wolfe 2 1-1 5, Asha Noyes 1 0-0 2. Totals: 8 7-11 25.
3-point goals: TF 3 (Swenson 2, Page 1), White 2 (Clarkson 1, Johnson 1).
Big Timber 45, Three Forks 34
Three Forks 8 10 11 5 - 34
Big Timber 11 15 4 15 - 45
THREE FORKS (11-10) - Kinzee Howey 1 1-2 3, Keaton Lynn 1 0-0 2, Lily Jones 0 0-0 0, Erin Welter 0 0-0 0, Kendall Lynn 6 6-7 18, Jayden Woodland 0 0-0 0, McKenzie Feddes 0 0-0 0, Ashlyn Swenson 0 1-2 4, Peyton Page 0 0-0 0, Breanna Bloch 1 5-8 7. Totals: 10 13-19 34.
BIG TIMBER (20-0) - Darby Johnston 1 0-0 2, Bailey Finn 2 1-2 7, Jolie Wood 0 0-0 0, Ella Holman 2 0-0 6, Lauren Niebur 1 0-0 2, Hailee Brandon 2 3-4 7, Emily Cooley 7 3-3 17, Alyssa Boshart 2 0-3 4, Sam Moore 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 7-12 45.
3-point goals: TF 1 (Swenson 1), BT 4 (Finn 2, Holman 2).