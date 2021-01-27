Every team deals with an offensive lull from time to time throughout a season. But the one Belgrade endured Tuesday night proved to be devastating in an Eastern AA loss.
The Panthers did not score over the final 1:06 of the third quarter, and then failed to produce a single point in the fourth quarter. The result was a 57-29 defeat against Bozeman.
“A seven point first quarter and zero point fourth quarter has to go away,” first-year Belgrade coach Luke Powers said. “We haven’t played a complete game yet this year. We’ve had moments where we’ve looked good and had some momentum and things like that. But just has to get better, just better overall.”
Prior to the offensive struggles, the Panthers had been playing right with their cross-country rival. Belgrade led nearly the entire first quarter until Ty Huse hit a buzzer-beater from just across halfcourt to give the Hawks a 9-7 lead.
Bozeman took a 23-17 lead into halftime and then withstood an early surge in the third quarter by the Panthers. Wyatt Russell scored 10 consecutive points for Belgrade, including a pair of 3’s, make it a five-point game, 32-27.
Ta’Veus Randle scored the team’s final points of the contest late in the third, but Bozeman capped the game on a 21-0 run.
The Hawks (5-1) took control of the contest after switching from man defense to a 1-3-1 zone.
“That’s not the first time we’ve seen a 1-3-1. We knew that they were going to play man, but they could play some 1-3-1 and that we’d see some 2-2-1 also and maybe a little 2-3. So we knew everything they were going run,” said Powers. “We just didn’t respond to it well.”
Huse and Brady Lang opened the fourth quarter with back-to-back 3’s, and Huse eventually finished with a game-high 21 points.
Belgrade was led by Russell and Randle, who finished with 15 and 14 points, respectively.
“We had two guys score tonight. We had 29 points and we got 15 from Wyatt and 14 from Ta’Veus,” said Powers. “I felt like we spent a lot of the game not trusting each other and probably not trusting ourselves.”
The Panthers (0-6) return to action Friday at Gallatin. It will be the first-ever meeting between the schools.
“Got to stick with the process and keep getting better,” said Powers. “We knew that we were a young team, but got to stick with it. There’s some talent out there we just got to get better and probably establish a little more depth too.”
Bozeman 57, Belgrade 29
Bozeman 9 14 15 19 - 57
Belgrade 7 10 12 0 - 29
BOZEMAN (5-1) - Bryson Zanto 0 1-2 1, Tucker Macbeth 0 0-0 0, Brady Lang 1 0-0 3, Ty Huse 8 2-3 21, Kendall Stromberg 3 0-0 9, Pad Lang 3 1-2 7, Kellen Harrison 0 0-0 0, Tanner Weppler 1 2-2 4, Jaron Cotton 0 0-0 0, Jackson Basye 5 2-4 12, Luke Smith 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 8-13 57.
BELGRADE (0-6) - Wyatt Lambeth 0 0-0 0, Taylor Tvedt 0 0-0 0, Ta’Veus Randle 5 2-5 14, Austin Spagler 0 0-1 0, Jarom Rodgers 0 0-0 0, Asher Feddes 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Russell 6 0-0 15, Kade Schlauch 0 0-0 0, Sgage Smart 0 0-0 0, Hunter Simon 0 0-0 0, Jaden Whitman 0 0-0 0, Tyler Gordon 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 2-6 29.
3-point goals: Boz 7 (Huse 3, Stromberg 3, B. Lang), Bel 5 (Russell 3, Randle 1).