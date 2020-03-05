BILLINGS — After examining the stat sheet outside of the locker room Thursday night, Mike Sauvageau accepted the blame.
Three Forks’ girls came out flat and never found any kind of offensive rhythm at First Interstate Bank Arena at MetraPark. They shot a dismal 18.6 percent from the field in a 36-24 loss to Roundup in a quarterfinal game at the Southern B Divisional.
“It kind of tells the whole story right there. They didn’t walk away from us real fast. They just slowly, gradually kept scoring and got a lead on us,” said Sauvageau. “But we were in the game until the middle of the fourth quarter. Just couldn’t get a bucket or two together all night long.”
The Wolves (11-11) cut a 14-point deficit to nine, 29-20, on a 3 by Ashlyn Swenson with 4:48 remaining. Then they got within nine again, 32-23, on a 3-pointer by Lily Jones at the 2:16 mark.
But Three Forks was never able to gain any traction offensively, and finished 8 of 43 from the field, including 3 of 18 from behind the arc.
“Give Roundup credit,” said Sauvageau. “They got on our shooters a little bit and had us frustrated. We were shooting a little too quick, not getting set, and their defense caused us to shoot some bad shots.”
Roundup led 12-3 after the first quarter and 20-7 at halftime. Blythe Sealey led the charge with a game-high 15 points and 11 rebounds.
Breanna Bloch, who sat out much of the second half in foul trouble, led the Wolves with five points and six boards. Keaton Lynn and Swenson each finished with four points.
“Score 24 points you shouldn’t expect to win a basketball game. High scorer is only five points,” said Sauvageau. “Just to say you were in the game is fortunate there.”
Three Forks will play a loser-out game against District 5B rival Whitehall at 1:30 p.m. Friday.
Sauvageau noted the team talked about character in the locker room after the game, and hopes the team will bounce back in the consolation bracket.
“Are we happy to be here or do we want to play better than we did tonight and show people why we are here,” said Sauvageau. “We’re are a better team than we played tonight. It’s a big stage, it’s a big floor. We just didn’t show up to play and I’ll take the blame for that."
Roundup 36, Three Forks 24
Three Forks 3 4 10 7 - 24
Roundup 12 8 9 7 - 36
THREE FORKS (11-11) – Kinzee Howey 0 0-0 0, Keaton Lynn 2 0-0 4, Lily Jones 1 0-0 3, Erin Welter 1 0-0 2, Kendall Lynn 1 1-2 3, Jayden Woodland 0 0-0 0, McKenzie Feddes 0 0-0 0, Ashlyn Swenson 1 1-2 4, Peyton Page 1 0-0 3, Breanna Bloch 1 3-4 5. Totals: 8 5-8 24.
ROUNDUP – Bella Klein 0 0-0 0, Cate Cota 0 0-0 0, Makayla Goffena 0 0-0 0, Blythe Sealey 5 5-10 15, Kennah Jensen 2 0-0 5, Kirsent Jensen 0 0-0 0, Meghan Eiselein 0 0-0 0, Brennan Larson 2 0-0 6, Chloe Cota 2 0-0 6. Totals: 5 (Larson 2, C. Cota 2, Ke. Jensen 1).
3-point goals: TF 3 (Jones 1, Ken. Lynn 1, Swenson 1), Rou 5 (Larson 2, C. Cota 2, Ke. Jensen 1).