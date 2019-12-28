Gabby Weber admits its been tough at times. There are days she doesn’t want to deal with it anymore. Days that she wants to skip physical therapy, and days that she has no interest in going to school.
It’s been an emotional roller coaster of highs and lows over the past year with more lows than any 18-year-old should ever have to endure. And, in November, the Belgrade senior hit rock bottom.
Prior to having surgery at Bozeman Deaconess Hospital to alleviate pain in her right leg, Weber made her peace with her savoir.
“I think the darkest moment was right before the surgery I was just praying to God, and I said, “Either take me home or fix me with this surgery.’ As awful as that sounds it was so true and I definitely battled that,” Weber said. “He almost took me home in that surgery with them nicking my vein.”
Weber had been diagnosed with reflex sympathetic dystrophy syndrome and lost nearly two pints of blood after her surgeon accidentally nicked the vena cava vein during the procedure. When she woke up, Weber quickly became ill and briefly suffered from jaundice.
“It was supposed to be very low risk surgery and it turned into being one of the most major surgeries that it could have been,” said Weber. “I was on so much medication, but that was another really dark moment because I was thinking maybe this wasn’t the right path. What if it didn’t work? A lot of things were running through my head that night.”
It’s crazy, Weber added, that this year-long ordeal began with a simple calf cramp in December of 2018.
••••
Just a couple of games into her junior season, Weber began to experience cramping in her calf. It only got worse from there as her foot soon swelled to twice its size, turned purple, and she gradually lost feeling.
Clearly the lower leg was not receiving the blood flow it needed, but after seeing half a dozen doctors, each informed the family that it did not appear to be vascular in nature.
Eventually, Weber was diagnosed with popliteal artery entrapment, a rare vascular disease in which the muscle and tendons near the knee are positioned in a way that they compress the popliteal artery.
Surgery was performed in Billings in February, and it appeared Weber was on the road to recovery. By April she was focused solely on physical therapy, and working on building back muscle strength while dealing with nerve damage.
By summer, however, the symptoms had returned. Weber once again was enduring cramping in the leg and her foot turned purple and cold.
Her first thought was that there was another entrapment or an issue with the artery. Finding the answer proved frustrating for Weber and her parents, Crystal and Bruce.
“We kind of frantically kept seeing doctors again and my surgeon. We went up for a weekend and did extensive testing on my artery and vein and it all came back within the normal range, meaning that I didn’t have an entrapment going on,” said Weber. “So I was getting blood flow, we just didn’t know how much.”
The surgeon, Weber added, then passed them off to other doctors after the tests returned normal. Thus, the family took it upon themselves to seek out answers.
“We were so frustrated. My parents were just trying to hold their temper to an appropriate range so they didn’t call him blowing up,” Weber said. “But we were kind of at a loss again like the Mayo Clinic scenario all over again when our insurance denied us. We kind of were like, well we have a surgeon now, he did the surgery, and now he’s not wanting to help us.”
The Weber’s insurance carrier would not provide out-of-state coverage for the first surgery, which had been scheduled to take place at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. That led to the surgery being moved to Billings.
••••
Following plenty of tests and countless doctor appointments, the family found a thorasic surgeon from Arizona who concluded Weber had reflex sympathetic dystrophy syndrome. It’s a disorder that causes lasting pain in an arm or leg often caused by injury.
“It was attacking my blood vessels and my muscles, and if it went untreated and didn’t catch it early on, it probably would have started to deteriorate my bones,” Weber explained.
After that revelation, Weber and her parents began to wonder what occurred first, the entrapment or RSDS.
“We make ourselves irritated because we’ll be like did I have the RSDS first and we just kind of dismissed it or did I have the entrapment first. Or did the RSDS come from the entrapment,” she said. “And our surgeon said we’ll probably never know what caused it or what actually happened.”
Prior to the second surgery, three unsuccessful nerve blocks were performed on Weber. That led to open lumbar sympathectomy surgery, which was performed on Nov. 18.
While the nicked artery led to some tense moments during the surgery, the result was immediate. The color in Weber’s foot returned to normal and she could briefly move her toes.
“I was just praying that this surgery was going to work because if it didn’t work we honestly didn’t know what that meant,” Weber said. “I obviously wasn’t getting blood flow again and if we let it keep going on the word that kept coming up into our heads was possible amputation. Is that what’s going to end up being the final result of this? I think that’s been in our heads since the beginning of January when my foot swelled up and I didn’t have any blood flow.”
Weber has her fingers crossed that another procedure will not be necessary, but acknowledged it’s in the back of her mind. Still, she’s focused on the future, which includes daily physical therapy.
••••
Weber has been fitted with an orthotic brace on her right leg. Without it, she’s unable to walk.
But, it’s temporary, she noted.
The physical therapy is directed on the nerve damage as well as teaching her how to relearn to walk on the leg.
“The muscles that should be working when you’re walking aren’t working and other muscles are that shouldn’t be working,” she said. “So we’ve been battling that a lot more than we anticipated.”
It’s complicated process as Weber tries to regain muscle strength and balance, while reteaching her brain and leg what is second nature to everyone else.
“We’ve come a long way since the first surgery. Right after surgery I was practically paralyzed in my lower leg and now I can do certain movements,” said Weber. “It’s kind of hard. I stare at my foot like I’m trying to move a rock across a table, but get it working sometimes.”
Weber credited her family, friends and faith for helping her through the difficult times. And, she noted her physical therapist, Cole Schram, has been “a huge support system.”
“Not only is he teaching me discipline and how to stay on top of my rehab outside of physical therapy, but he’s helping me keep my faith intact,” Weber said. “That’s something that I’m really thankful for.”
••••
While this ordeal has certainly been a nightmare at times, it has also opened up other opportunities for Weber. She’s decided to become an author and is currently penning a book about her experience.
“I’ve got up to 20 chapters and I keep going back to change everything, so it’s been really fun. It’s kept me busy,” she said. “I used to hate reading and now I love to read ... and it helps me read other people’s stories or other books that are motivating to me look at my book in another way.
“Hopefully the ending is near and I can kind of wrap up it. Otherwise it would just be part two, part three. Hopefully we’re kind of near the end here soon and I start cruising through PT and have more of an ending to write about.”
Reading about others motivated Weber to also create a Facebook page called One Day At A Time Athletes. It features the stories of other athletes, as well as Weber’s, who are struggling through similar situations.
“I was just kind of thinking, what if there was some kind of blog out there or some kind of thing where these athletes can share their stories,” she said. “I struggled with the name for a little bit. But everybody I see, my physical therapist, my parents, they preach one day at a time ... so I just really liked that saying because I think that’s something all of us athletes are struggling with — either mental illnesses, depression, anxiety or minor to major injuries.”
••••
A new basketball season began on Dec. 12 and Weber admitted it’s been difficult not being on the court. Despite playing in just eight games a year ago, the point guard earned second team all-conference honors and was a key cog in the team’s state tournament appearances as a freshman and sophomore.
Weber still has hopes of playing in college, but first there’s another goal. She’d like to step on the floor of the Belgrade Special Events Center one final time when the Panthers host Billings Senior Feb. 27 for senior night.
“By then I don’t know what I’ll be able to do, but I’ll make it work. I’ll jump on one leg out there. I think that would be really fun,” said Weber. “It would be a good thing for me because let’s say basketball isn’t in my future, I think it would be nice to have one last time on the court ... I think it would be really nice to get out there and do something cool. I don’t know, a free throw or pass the ball.”