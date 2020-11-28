On a gloomy morning the day before Thanksgiving, as a minor winter storm approached from the west, I wanted to get in a run on Sypes Canyon Trail.
As anyone who has spent a winter in Montana knows, it only takes one snowstorm to create hazardous conditions on trails. But it’s been a relatively slow start to winter thus far, so the footing on Sypes is still good.
With that in mind, and about a three-hour window before the storm arrived, I began from the parking lot at the trailhead for a 6-mile run. Plenty of time to get up the trail and back down before the snow arrived, right?
Well, Mother Nature didn’t quite cooperate, which I’ll get to later.
Now I’ve hiked and run Sypes many times, which includes competing in the Jim Bridger Trail Run and Bridger Foothills Run. So, I knew the first quarter mile of the trail would have the worst conditions.
After ducking under a recently fallen tree that crosses the trail, a short icy climb begins. Fortunately, there was still enough solid footing on the outer portions of the trail that it was fairly easy to get around this section, and at just under a half mile there is a dry rocky peak that allows for a beautiful view back to the west.
While there were still some ice and snowpacked spots along the shaded portions of the trail, it was mostly clear the rest of the way. So I ran at my normal uphill pace the rest of the way.
At 1.73 miles the trail reaches a junction with a scenic view of the Gallatin Valley below. Stay left on the trail and just a short distance away is a log bench that provides an opportunity to rest and enjoy the view.
After snapping a quick photo I continued up the trail. The goal was turn around at 3-mile mark, which is where the trail intersects with the Bridger Foothills Trail at an elevation more than 1,800 feet.
The left fork climbs to Middle Cottonwood Creek, while the right fork descends to the popular M Trail.
It was at this point, while taking a short breather, that I noticed the first snowflake. The storm had arrived sooner than anticipated.
No worries, I thought, I’ll be back at the parking lot long before the snow really starts to fly. But I only made it about a mile back down before it intensified and began to cover the trail.
The snowfall was breathtaking, and worth the time to stop and take it in as the snow fell through the trees.
But by the time I reached the slick portion at the start of the trail, I regretted not having spikes. I wound up sliding down a portion on my backside after slipping on the snow covered ice.
It was a valuable lesson learned: Come prepared for all possible conditions when enjoying local trails during the winter.
How to get there: From Belgrade drive east on Frontage Road to Springhill Road and turn left. Drive 1.5 miles to Sypes Canyon Road and turn right. Follow the road 3.2 miles to Churn Road on the right where the trailhead begins.
— Dan Chesnet is the sports editor of the Belgrade News and may be reached at dchesnet@belgrade-news.com.