As and avid runner and hiker, the last thing I want to do is take a break during the winter months. But it can be a challenge to get up into the mountains due to the conditions.
That’s why once the snow levels begin to rise I stick a little closer to home, and great place to get in some exercise is on the east side of Bozeman.
There are a number of trails to enjoy starting from Lindley Park. I typically park in a small lot near the entrance of Sunset Hills Cemetery and from there you can go either left or right.
The fork to the right leads to the Bozeman Library as well as up Peets Hill to Burke Park. On this particular run, I went left out of Lindley Park toward the east for what would be a more than 6-mile run through a scenic trail system.
While a light dusting of snow had fallen the previous night, the depth was less than an inch on the trails. So, I ran in my regular running shoes, although there were definitely some areas where spikes would have been nice.
I began by going south toward Bozeman Deaconess Hospital and then turned east onto Sunset Hills Trails. Now I run this trail system quite a bit in the warmer months, but didn’t realize it also serves as the Highland Glen Nordic Ski Trails system during the winter.
I saw plenty of cross-country skiers on the smaller loop near the hospital, but none after I crossed the road, although there were tracks. It wasn’t until I got about 2 miles into the trails on the other side when I came across a trail sign along Kagy Boulevard.
The sign read no dogs, bicycles or hiking/running. Realizing that I shouldn’t have been out there, I quickly exited the loop and crossed to the south side of Kagy to the adjacent parking lot for The Painted Hills Trail.
I’ve run Painted Hills several times and from the parking lot it climbs four miles south and eventually connects with the Triple Tree Trail. All the way to the top of Triple Tree and back to the parking lot is about 11 miles round trip.
I chose to continue west on Kagy for about a mile or so and then turned north en route to connecting with the Gallagator Trail. That took me back to Lindley Park to complete the loop.
While it was an enjoyable run, I won’t do this particular loop again during the winter now that I know about the cross-country skiing. There are other options, such as Glen Lake Rotary Park, to get in a good run when mountain trails are not accessible.
The Gallatin Valley Land Trust does an exceptional job of connecting people with nature through the trails throughout the valley, including the Main Street to the Mountains trail systems. Before heading out on your next adventure check out GVLT’s website (https://gvlt.org/) to learn more.
It’s something I should have done before finding myself running on those cross-country trails.