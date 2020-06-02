With 12 consecutive games on the road to start the 2020 season, longtime Gallatin Valley coach Duwayne Scott knows it’s a difficult stretch for his team.
But, Scott added, it’s an opportunity for players to build bonds following the uncertainty of whether there would even be a campaign following the COVID-19 pandemic.
“That’s how I think you form a better team bond on the road,” Scott said. “At home guys get a little lazy and expect things. At least on the road guys will get a little bit tighter and understand (each other), and become better teammates.”
Four of the Outlaws’ first six games took place at Heros Park in Bozeman. On May 28 Gallatin Valley opened the season with a Southern A split against Bozeman’s A squad — won the opener 9-0 and lost the nightcap 3-2 — and lost to Bozeman’s AA squad 11-0 and then to the Helena Senators 6-4 on Saturday.
Typically, Scott would have liked to played a couple of non-conference games prior to jumping into league play, but with schedules revised several times as the start of the season was delayed, it was unavoidable. And, the Outlaws struggled at times.
“That was a little frustrating,” Scott said. “Things might be a little different from the defensive side and the base running side. We didn’t run the bases very well on Thursday. We left a few runs off the board, especially in that second game.”
Gallatin Valley led 2-0 after three innings in Game 2 and got a strong performance on the mound from Patrick Dietz, who tossed a 2-hitter and struck out nine in four innings for work. Mayson Shively came on in relief and the Bucks scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh.
“It was one of those deals with this early in the season we’re not going to let our starting pitchers go over 80 pitches at least here for another week or so, and Patrick struggled to throw strikes at times. Over threw at times and his pitch count went up, so we had to make a pitching change,” said Scott. “Mayson hasn’t been in that situation before and struggled that first inning to kind of command the strike zone.”
Saturday, the AA Bucks cruised to victory led by a grand slam from Alton Gyselman and a solo home run from Preston Filehman. Bozeman is the defending AA champion.
“That’s a team, honestly, that may not lose a game all summer with they guys they return and the talent that they have,” said Scott. “But that’s what we need to see as well. We need to see a Hunter Williams. Alton Gyselman, for as good a baseball player as he is, he should hit a home run off of a kid that’s a sophomore in high school.”
Brody Ayers was 2 for 3 for the Outlaws, including a double off of Williams, who is regarded as on of the state’s best pitchers.
“There were some good things. Austin (Devers) came in and competed on the mound and Brody Ayers had some great at-bats against a really good pitcher,” said Scott. “So there was some good from it. I’m not disappointed at all. We just got to make better baseball decisions sometimes, and that’s what hurt us a little bit at times.”
The Outlaws took a 3-0 lead against Helena and led 4-3 after the fifth. The Senators rallied with three runs in the sixth to win the game.
On Tuesday, Gallatin Valley was swept by the Billings Cardinals 9-7 and 6-3. Gallatin Valley’s Isaac Richardson was 3 for 7 in the twibill with a double in the opener.
The Outlaws (1-5, 1-1 Southern A) are back in action Wednesday with a doubleheader at the Butte Miners. Then they’ll travel to Havre to play four games in a tournament that begins Saturday.
Gallatin Valley 9, Bozeman 0
Gallatin Valley 030 030 3 - 9 7 0
Bozeman 000 000 0 - 0 2 3
Caleb Kamerman and n/a. Kaden Thomson, CJ Shirley (4), Michael Armstrong (7) and n/a.
GALLATIN VALLEY (1-0) - Brady Jones 0-4, Josh Wisecarver 1-4, Isaac Richardson 2-3, Brandon Beedie 1-4, Patrick Dietz 1-3, Austin Devers 1-4, Cyrus Richardson 1-3, Gunnar Johnson 1-3, Mayson Shivley 0-3.
BOZEMAN (2-3) - Zan Haarer 0-2, Daniel Beers 0-3, Corbin Holzer 0-3, Andrew Western 0-2, Dillon Coleman 0-1, Lane Harrison 0-2, Jackson Burke 1-2 (2B), Daryn Shepard 1-2, Nate Pailthorpe 0-2, Bryce Hampton 0-2, Thomson 0-1.
Bozeman 3, Gallatin Valley 2
Gallatin Valley 101 000 0 - 2 7 0
Bozeman 000 110 1 - 3 5 2
Patrick Dietz, Mayson Shively (5) and Brandon Beedie. Jackson Burke and Lane Harrison.
GALLATIN VALLEY (1-1) - Brady Jones 2-4 (2B), Josh Wisecarver 2-3 (2B), Isaac Richardson 0-2, Brandon Beedie 1-3, Austin Devers 0-3, Cyrus Richardson 1-3, Brody Ayers 0-2, Dietz 1-1, Gunnar Johnson 0-3, Shively 0-3.
BOZEMAN (3-3) - Daniel Beers 1-4, Andrew Western 1-3, Corbin Holzer 1-1, Kaden Thomson 0-1, Daryn Shepard 0-3, Lane Harrison 1-3, Michael Armstrong 0-2, Hayden Roethle 0-3, Nate Pailthorpe 1-2 (2B).
Bozeman 11, Gallatin Valley 0
Gallatin Valley 000 00 - 0 4 3
Bozeman 260 3x - 11 11 1
Isaac Richardson, Austin Devers (2) and Cyrus Richardson. Hunter Williams, Ethan Coleman and Preston Filehman.
GALLATIN VALLEY (1-2) - Brady Jones 0-3, Josh Wisecarver 0-2, I. Richardson 1-2, Patrick Dietz 0-2, C. Richardson 0-2, Brody Ayers 2-2 (2B), Josh Majors 0-1, Devers 1-1 (2B), Wyatt Barney 0-2, Gunnar Johnson 0-2.
BOZEMAN (5-0) - Kelher Murfitt 2-3 (2B), Filehman 1-4 (HR), Sage McMinn 1-3, Alton Gyselman 2-3 (HR), Brady Higgs 1-1, Ben Hubley 1-1 (3B), Carsten Simcox 1-2, Rhett Hays 0-2, Drew Roberts 0-1, Logan Pailthorpe 1-3, Ethan Faure 1-1.
Helena 6, Gallatin Valley 4
Gallatin Valley 030 010 0 - 4 8 4
Helena 002 103 x - 6 8 3
Mason Shively and Cyrus Richardson. Ethan Keintz, Matt Burton (2), Tyler Tenney (5) and Trysten Mooney.
GALLATIN VALLEY (1-3) - Brady Jones 1-3, Josh Wisecarver 1-4 (2B), Isaac Richardson 2-4 (2B), Patrick Dietz 1-3, Austin Devers 1-3 (2B), C. Richardson 1-3, Garrett P. 0-3, Wyatt Barney 0-1, Shively 0-1, Gunnar Johnson 1-3.
HELENA - Mooney 0-2, Matt Krieger 1-3, Keintz 1-1, Victor Scott 0-1, Kadyn Craigle 0-1, Caden Sell 1-4, Forest Suero 2-3, Peyton Witham 2-3, Cy Miller 1-3 (3B), Burke 0-2, Tenney 0-0.
Billings 9, Gallatin Valley 7
Gallatin Valley 201 004 0 - 7 3 1
Billings 502 002 x - 9 10 3
Brody Ayers, Josh Majors (4) and n/a. Reagan Walker, Sy Waldron (5), Owen Doucette (6) and n/a.
GALLATIN VALLEY (1-4) - Brady Jones 0-3, Josh Wisecarver 1-4, Isaac Richardson 1-4 (2B), Brandon Beedie 0-3, Patrick Dietz 0-3, Austin Devers 0-2, Cyrus 1-3, Gunnar Johnson 0-2, Mayson Shively 0-3.
BILLINGS (1-0) - Jessen West 2-4, Lance Schaaf 1-2, Owen Doucette 1-3, Davis Mosler 1-2, Samuel McCoy Gunner Thompson 2-3 (2B), Austin Schaaf 1-4, Kruz Sievira 1-4, Eli Nickisch 1-2, Bryce LaForest 0-1, Hunter Eliason 0-1.
Billings 6, Gallatin Valley 3
Gallatin Valley 021 000 0 - 3 5 1
Billings 101 211 x - 6 6 3
Brandon Beedie, Cyrus Richardson (4), Josh Wisecarver (5) and Austin Devers. Bryce LaForce, Samuel McCoy (4) and Holden Howe, Kayden Keith (6).
GALLATIN VALLEY (1-5) - Reid Woodward 1-4, Wyatt Barney 0-3, Wisecarver 0-1, Isaac Richardson 2-4, Patrick Dietz 1-3, Devers 1-3, C. Richardson 0-3, Josh Majors 0-2, Brody Ayers 0-1, Garrett Penny 0-3, Caleb Kamerman 0-2.
BILLINGS (2-0) - Jessen West 1-2 (3B), Lance Schaaf 1-3, Kruz Sievira 2-4, Gunner Thompson Owen Doucette 1-3, Reagan Walker 0-2, Austin Schaaf 0-2, Howe 0-2, Keith 1-1, Jake Swant 0-1, Eli Nickisch 0-0, Davis Mosler 0-0, Ethan Moore 0-1, Carter Venable 0-0, By Waldon 0-0.