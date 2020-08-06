Down five runs entering the seventh, Gallatin Valley pulled off the improbable Thursday in Lewistown. The Outlaws rallied to tie the game and extra innings appeared to be looming.
But, they were able to maintain the momentum.
The Glacier Twins scored the game-winning run in the bottom half of the frame on an error to post a 10-9 first round victory at the Montana-Alberta Class A State Tournament in Lewistown.
“Obviously we showed a lot of heart in coming back and getting back in the game,” Gallatin Valley manager Duwayne Scott said. “We just kind of struggled in that second inning and got in that hole. But I give our guys credit, they came back and played.”
Glacier tallied eight runs in the second to take an 8-0 lead, and added another run in the sixth to take a comfortable 9-4 lead into the seventh.
Then, an error sparked the Outlaws’ rally.
Gallatin Valley also capitalized on a pair of walks and a hit batter to get runners on base. They were driven home on two-run singles from Brody Ayers and Brandon Beedie, and an RBI-single by Austin Devers.
But mistakes ultimately doomed Gallatin Valley, which committed the last of its seven errors to cap the game.
“I felt that our guys kind of crumbled under pressure, some of our guys did,” said Scott. “And I think that’s what really cost us is we just had guys that couldn’t play in the big moment today.”
Beedie led the Outlaws by going 3 for 4 at the plate with an RBI, while Devers was 2 for 4 with four RBIs. Isaac Richardson contributed two hits.
Gallatin Valley (30-26) drops into the loser-out portion of the bracket and will try to keep its season alive against either Miles City or Lewistown at 1 p.m. Friday.
Scott felt that his players were trying to do too much against Glacier instead of just being themselves, and is hoping for a more inspired effort with their season on the line.
“They need to play every pitch instead of taking pitches off. I thought today we took pitches off in certain situations and it cost us,” he said. “Hopefully the rest of this tournament we can work hard every pitch instead of just every once in a while.”
Glacier 10, Gallatin Valley 9
Gallatin Valley 000 400 5 - 9 11 7
Glacier 080 001 1 - 10 11 1
Bo Hays, Austin Devers (2) Brandon Beedie (5) and Cyrus Richardson. Zach Veneman, Hayden Meehan (4), Cade Morgan (4), George Robbins (5) and Austyn Andrachick.
GALLATIN VALLEY (30-26) - Brady Jones 0-5, Josh Wisecarver 1-3, Hays 1-3, Austin Devers 2-4, Richardson 0-3, Brody Ayers 1-3, Isaac Richardson 2-3, Beedie 3-4, Trevor Doud 1-3.
GLACIER - Stevyn Andrachik 0-3, Mason Peters 2-4, Veneman 1-3, Payton Davisson 1-2, Cade Morgan 1-4, Robbins 0-1, Austyn Andrachick 3-3, Trenton Tyree 1-4, Devin Beale 0-1, Michael Glass 0-0, Jack Price 2-3.