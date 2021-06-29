The Gallatin Valley Outlaws won four more games this past week, including three at the 36th Annual Hladky Tournament in Gillette, Wyo.
The Outlaws went 2-1 in pool play and then defeated Excelsior MN 1 in bracket play 11-3 Saturday en route to reaching the championship game.
“Excelsior has a long history of being one of the best teams in Minnesota,” Gallatin Valley manager Duwayne Scott said. “They have made numerous trips to the legion world series and were the runner up in 2002.”
In the championship game, Premier West scored a run in the bottom of the seventh to secure a 4-3 victory. The team also defeated Gallatin Valley 7-4 in pool play on Friday.
The Outlaws’ pool play victories were against the Colorado Ducks, 9-0, on Thursday, and Excelsior Senior, 8-6, on Saturday.
Bo Hays tossed a 3-hitter and struck out seven against Colorado in earning the win on the mound, while Brady Jones was 2 for 2 with a triple.
Gallatin Valley got good offensive production throughout the tournament. The team tallied eight hits in the first game against Premier West, and came alive late with six runs over the final two innings to beat Excelsior Senior.
Cyrus Richardson was 2 for 3 with a double against Excelsior MN, while Isaac Richardson was 3 for 4 with a double in the championship game.
The Outlaws (35-15) tuned up for the tournament at home June 23 with a 7-3 victory against Fairfield (Calif.). Scott used a different pitcher each inning beginning with ace Patrick Dietz and including regular starters Mayson Shively and Logan Vasarella.
Mason Engbretson Colten Hayder, Jacob Ramsey, and Marcus Holen, who are each members of the Posse team, also had an opportunity to throw.
“The other four are all Posse guys that it’s kind of coming down between them for the final roster spots (for the Outlaws),” said Scott. “So we just wanted to see how they would act against a quality team like them and also what it was like to have our defense behind them.”
Gallatin Valley did not trail in the contest after scoring two runs in the first. Brody Ayers led the offense by going 4 for 4, while Jones made two running catches in left field that prevented runs for Fairfield.
“Brady made two nice plays and I thought we played good defense for the most part,” said Scott. “And it was nice to see our guys throw strikes.”
The Outlaws travel to Anaconda Wednesday night to begin a slate of four consecutive Southern A doubleheaders. They’ll host Dillon Thursday and then have a key showdown against Belgrade at home Tuesday.
“I’m really happy with where we’re at offensively,” Scott said. “Defensively we still have some things to clean up, but I think that’s an ongoing thing all year no matter what time of the year it is.”
Gallatin Valley 7, Fairfield 3
Fairfield 002 001 0 - 3 6 5
Gallatin Valley 200 302 x - 7 10 1
Trevor Morse, Gab Ponce (4) and n/a. Patrick Dietz, Mason Engbretson (2), Mayson Shively (3), Colten Hayder (4), Jacob Ramsey (5), Marcus Holen (6), Logan Vasarella (7) and n/a.
FAIRFIELD - Reilly Ramerez 2-4, Cy Dempsay 2-4, Gavin Arpaia 1-3 (2B), Aaron Strong 0-3, Ponce 0-3, Ryan Kariolich 0-2, Dayton Hicks 1-3 (2B), Eli Blurton 0-2, Morse 0-1, Bryce Dichoso 0-1.
GALLATIN VALLEY (31-14) - Brady Jones 0-4, Trevor Doud 1-3, Isaac Richardson 1-2, Cyrus Richardson 1-2, Jaxson Kloote 1-1, Marcus Holen 0-0, Garrett Penny 1-1, Brody Ayers 4-4, Bo Hays 0-3, Dietz 0-1, Shively 0-2, Josh Majors 0-1, Brandon Beedie 0-1, Austin Devers 1-2, Vasarella 0-1.
Gallatin Valley 9, Colorado 0
Gallatin Valley 100 040 4 - 9 11 2
Colorado 000 000 0 - 0 3 1
E Pacheco, Manny Sandoval (5), Luis Rodruguez (5), Adrian Aleman (7) and n/a. Bo Hays, Brandon Beedie ( 7) and n/a.
GALLATIN VALLEY (32-14) - Brady Jones 2-2 (3B), Trevor Doud 1-4 (2B), Isaac Richardson 1-4, Cyrus Richardson 1-3, Brody Ayers 1-4, Hays 1-2 (2B), Patrick Dietz 1-4, Mayson Shively 0-3, Logan Vasarella 3-4, Garrett Penny 0-0.
COLORADO - Pacheco 0-2, Sandoval 1-3, Y Estrada 1-3, L Rodruguez 0-3, JC Rodruguez 0-3, Adrian Aleman 0-1, Jose Zubua 1-3, Noel Ramirez 0-1, Mark Llamas 0-2, Blake Church 0-2, Jarrick Steffan 0-1.
Premier West 7, Gallatin Valley 4
Premier West 102 022 0 - 7 5 0
Gallatin Valley 101 110 0 - 4 8 4
Richard, Cohran (3) and n/a. Patrick Dietz, Logan Vasarella (6) and n/a.
PREMIER WEST - Gran Gabbert 1-3, Chase Robertson 1-2, Elias Fiddler 2-4, Michael Acierno 0-4, Ben Spengler 0-3, James Douthit 0-3, Rocco Cassano 1-4 (2B), Ben Willer 0-2, Jarrett Benedict 0-1.
GALLATIN VALLEY (33-14) - Brady Jones 2-4, Trevor Doud 0-3, Isaac Richardson 0-3, Cyrus Richardson 1-1, Brody Ayers 2-4, Bo Hays 1-3, Josh Majors 1-2, Brandon Beedie 0-2, Mayson Shively 1-3.
Gallatin Valley 8, Excelsior Senior 6
Gallatin Valley 020 003 3 - 8 6 2
Excelsior 210 003 0 - 6 10 0
Brody Ayers, Isaac Richardson (6) and n/a. Karsten Kimsal, Josh Daniel (6), Walter Johnson (7) and n/a.
GALLATIN VALLEY (34-14) - Brady Jones 1-3, Trevor Doud 0-3, Isaac Richardson 1-4, Cyrus Richardson 0-5, Brody Ayers 2-3 (2B) , Bo Hays 1-2 (2B), Patrick Dietz 0-2, Josh Majors 1-1, Jaxson Kloote 0-2.
EXCELSIOR SENIOR - Austin Roberts 2-4, Walter Johnson 2-4 (2B), Charlier Hemer 0-3, Dillon Hanson 1-3, Jacob Margo 2-4, Aiden Huotari 0-3, Ryan Lambert 1-4, Josh Daniel 0-4, Andrew Uglum 2-3.
Gallatin Valley 11, Excelsior MN 3
Excelsior MN 002 001 - 3 5 4
Gallatin Valley 100 622 - 11 6 1
Michael Rivera, Will Johnson (4), Kevin Lehn (5) and n/a. Mayson Shively and n/a.
Excelsior MN - Brandt Puzak 2-3 (HR), David Letto 2-3, Will Johnson 0-3, Joe Adams 0-2, Ben Leskauskas 0-1, Jake McCuskey 0-3, Will Koeppen 1-3, Bryan Anderson 0-2, Caleb Vanderplas 0-2, Max Pederson 0-1.
GALLATIN VALLEY (35-14) - Brady Jones 0-3, Trevor Doud 2-2, Isaac Richardson 1-3 (2B), Cyrus Richardson 2-3 (2B), Brody Ayers 1-3, Bo Hays 0-2, Patrick Dietz 0-1, Austin Devers 0-3, Logan Vasarella 0-2.
Premier West 4, Gallatin Valley 3
Gallatin Valley 001 020 0 - 3 6 2
Premier West 110 010 1 - 4 9 0
Brandon Beedie, Logan Vasarella (4), Josh Majors (6) and n/a. Ben Willer, Elias Fiddler (5) and n/a.
GALLATIN VALLEY (35-15) - Brady Jones 1-3, Trevor Doud 0-3, Isaac Richardson 3-4 (2B), Cyrus Richardson 1-3 (2B), Brody Ayers 0-3, Bo Hays 0-3, Patrick Dietz 0-3, Garrett Penny 1-2, Mayson Shively 0-3.
PREMIER WEST - Grant Gabbert 1-3, Chase Robertson 0-4, Fiddler 3-4, Michael Acierno 2-4, Ben Spengler 1-3, James Douthit 0-3, Rocco Cassano 1-2, Willer 1-2, Jarrett Benedict 0-3.