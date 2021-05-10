The Gallatin Valley Outlaws split a pair of non-conference doubleheaders at home over the weekend.
On Saturday, the Outlaws lost the opener to the Bitterroot Red Sox 7-6 before win the second game 8-1. Sunday, Gallatin Valley won the first game 9-1 before blowing a 7-1 lead in Game 2 en route to a 10-7 defeat.
Bitterroot rallied from an early 2-0 deficit to win the opener after scoring four runs in the fourth to take a 5-3 lead. The Outlaws tied the game at 5-all in the fifth and then got a run in the seventh, but fell short after the Red Sox scored twice in the sixth.
Cyrus and Isaac Richardson, along with Patrick Dietz, each hit a double in the contest for Gallatin Valley.
In Game 2, Brandon Beedie tossed a 2-hitter and struck out two in five innings of work, and then Dietz closed out the game with a pair of hitless innings on the mound while striking out five.
The Outlaws tallied four runs in the second and three in the third en route to victory. Cyrus Richardson hit another double, while Brody Ayers, Josh Majors and Josh Wisecarver each finished with a pair of hits.
In the opener Sunday, Galllatin Valley broke open a close game in the fifth with four runs to extend its lead to six, 7-1. Isaac Richardson and Mayson Shively combined for a 4-hitter and Richardson was 2 for 4 at the plate with a double.
In Game 2, the Outlaws scored three runs in both the first and second innings en route to taking a 7-1 lead after three. But the Blue Jays overcame six errors and rallied with seven runs in the sixth to win.
Bryce LaForest and Adam Johnson each finished 2 for 4 with a double for Billings.
Gallatin Valley was led by Ayers, who finished 2 for 4 with a pair of doubles. Austin Devers also hit a double and was 3 for 4.
The Outlaws are scheduled to be on the road for the next month and will return home June 10-13 for the annual Imerys Tournament.
Bitterroot 7, Gallatin Valley 6
Bitterroot 001 402 0 - 7 7 1
Gallatin Valley 021 020 1 - 6 9 2
Austin Gray, Esten Pierce (7) and n/a. Josh Majors, Brody Ayers (5) and n/a.
BITTERROOT - Paul Brennaman 2-3, Bridger Huxtalle 0-3, Mitch Spinetta 0-4, Jackson Hundley 0-3, Aaron Springer 0-3, Tristan Lewis 1-4, Connor Ekin 1-3, Mack Wright 2-2 (2B),Tyler Jones 1-1 (2B).
GALLATIN VALLEY - Brady Jones 0-4, Josh Wisecarver 0-3, Isaac Richardson 2-3 (2B), Cyrus Richardson 2-3 (2B), Ayers 1-3, Patrick Dietz 1-4 (2B), Brandon Beedie 0-2, Majors 1-1, Mayson Shively 2-4, Jaxson Koote 0-3.
Gallatin Valley 8, Bitterroot 1
Bitterroot 001 000 0 - 1 2 2
Gallatin Valley 040 310 x - 8 11 0
Bridger Huxtalle, Tristan Lewis (3) and n/a. Brandon Beedie, Patrick Dietz (6) and n/a.
BITTERROOT - Paul Brennaman 1-3, Esten Pierce 0-1, Mitch Spinetta 1-3, Jackson Hundley 0-3, Aaron Springer 0-3, Mack Wright 0-1, Tyler Jones 0-1, Connor Ekin 0-2, Zach Pintok 0-3, Austin Gray 0-3.
GALLATIN VALLEY - Brady Jones 0-1, Josh Majors 2-2, Josh Wisecarver 2-4, Isaac Richardson 1-3, Cyrus Richardson 1-3 (2B), Brody Ayers 2-3, Mayson Shivley 1-4, Austin Devers 1-3, Garrett Penny 0-4, Logan Vasarella 1-3.
Gallatin Valley 9, Billings 1
Billings 000 100 0 - 1 4 3
Gallatin Valley 021 042 x - 9 9 2
Payton Bolte, North Sanderson (5), Payton Waskow (6) and Cooper Thorson. Isaac Richardson, Mayson Shivley (6) and Cyrus Richardson.
BILLINGS - Davis Chakos 0-2, Eli Nickisch 2-3, Sy Waldron 1-3, Ethan Chaney 0-3, Nathan Kojetin 0-2, Bryce LaForest 0-3, Carter Venable 1-3 (3B), Kayden Keith 0-2, Thorson 0-2, Silvian Bradley 0-1.
GALLATIN VALLEY - Brady Jones 0-4, Josh Wisecarver 0-2, I. Richardson 2-4 (2B), C. Richardson 3-4, Brody Ayers 2-4, Patrick Dietz 1-1, Shively 0-3, Josh Majors 1-3, Austin Devers 0-2.
Billings 10, Gallatin Valley 7
Billings 010 117 0 - 10 9 6
Gallatin Valley 331 000 0 - 7 7 3
Sy Waldron, Ethan Moore (3), Payton Waskow (7) and Kayden Keith. Logan Vasarella, Mason E (6) and Austin D (6) and Cyrus Richardson.
BILLINGS - Bryce LaForest 2-4 (2B), North Sanderson 0-3, Carter Venable 1-3, Ethan Chaney 1-1, Payton Bolte 1-3, Adam Johnson 2-3 (2B), Silviano Bradley 0-2, Kayden Keith 2-4, Ethan Moore 0-2, Davis Chakos 0-1, Riley Bykonen 0-2, Nathan 0-1.
GALLATIN VALLEY - Brady Jones 1-5, Austin Devers 3-4 (2B), Isaac Richardson 0-3, Brody Ayers 2-4 (2 2B), Brandon Beedie 0-2, Mayson Shivley 1-4, Garrett Penny 0-3, Josh Wisecarver 0-1, Jaxson Kloote 0-1, Patrick Dietz 0-0.