The Gallatin Valley Outlaws completed a grueling stretch to begin the season over the weekend at a tournament in Havre.
The team made its home debut Tuesday and hosts its annual Imerys Tournament beginning Friday. The Outlaws will play five games during the three-day event.
Gallatin Valley began the season with 12 consecutive games on the road, including a Southern A doubleheader against the Butte Miners June 3. Butte, led by a two-hit performance on the mound by Ryan Wahl, shutout the Outlaws 4-0 in the opener, but Gallatin Valley rallied to with the nightcap 6-5.
Josh Wisecarver was 3 for 4 for the Outlaws in Game 2, while Isaac Richardson finished 2 for 4.
The Outlaws lost 3 of 4 games at the tournament in Havre, including twice against Glendive 9-8 and 5-1, and to Miles City 11-9. The lone victory was a 12-1 rout of Havre.
Gallatin Valley rallied from an early 1-0 deficit with seven runs in the second inning en route to beating Havre. Mayson Shively shined on the mound, tossing a 3-hitter and striking out six in six-plus innings of work.
Austin Devers finished 4 for 5 with a double for the Outlaws, while Wisecarver was 3 for 3 with a double and Brady Jones was 2 for 3 with a double.
Wisecarver saw action in three games during the tournament and finished the weekend 6 for 7 at the plate with a double. Richardson and Jones each batted .428 (6 for 14).
The Outlaws made their home debut Tuesday, splitting a conference doubleheader against the Billings Cardinals. Gallatin Valley won the opener 1-0, while the Cardinals won the nightcap 7-1.
Caleb Kamerman scattered four hits and struck out four in four-plus innings of work in Game 1 before Patrick Dietz took the mound in relief en route to earning the victory.
Gallatin Valley plays Havre and the Bitterroot Red Sox at 4 and 6:30 p.m., respectively, to begin its tournament Friday. The Outlaws play Cody (Wyo.) Saturday at 5 p.m., and then cap the event Sunday against Dillon and Lewistown at 2:30 and 5 p.m., respectively.
Following the tournament, the Outlaws host Livingston in a conference doubleheader on June 16.
Imerys Tournament
Friday’s schedule
11 - Dillon vs. Lewistown
1:30 - Havre vs. Lewistown
4 - Havre vs. Gallatin Valley
6:30 - Bitterroot vs. Gallatin Valley
Saturday’s schedule
9:30 - Havre vs. Bitterroot
12 - Havre vs. Dillon
2:30 - Cody vs. Bitterroot
5 - Cody vs. Gallatin Valley
Sunday’s schedule
9:30 - Bitterroot vs. Dillon
12 - Bitterroot vs. Lewistown
2:30 - Dillon vs. Gallatin Valley
5 - Lewistown vs. Gallatin Valley
Butte 4, Gallatin Valley 0
Gallatin Valley 000 000 0 - 0 2 2
Butte 011 200 x - 4 7 1
Caleb Kamerman, Austin Devers (5) and n/a. Ryan Walh and n/a.
GALLATIN VALLEY (1-8) - Brady Jones 0-3, Josh Wisecarver 0-3, Isaac Richardson 1-3, Patrick Dietz 1-3, Brandon Beedie 0-3, Devers 0-3, Cyrus Richardson 0-2, Reid Woodward 0-2, Mayson Shively 0-2.
BUTTE - Eagon Lester 0-3, Rylan Richards 0-1, Eric Hart 2-4, Wahl 0-2, Aiden Lee 1-3, Reece Cox 0-3, Ryan Burt 2-3 (3B), Coyt Stajcar 1-3, Kenley Leary 0-2, Kian O’Neill 0-1, Evan Starr 1-2.
Gallatin Valley 6, Butte 5
Gallatin Valley 001 140 0 - 6 8 3
Butte 210 020 0 - 5 6 0
Patrick Dietz, Mayson Shively (5) and n/a. Ryan Burt, Kenley Leary (5) and n/a.
GALLATIN VALLEY (2-8) - Brady Jones 0-3, Josh Wisecarver 3-4, Isaac Richardson 2-4, Dietz 1-4, Brandon Beedie 1-2, Austin Devers 0-3, Cyrus Richardson 1-2, Josh Majors 0-2, Shively 0-4.
BUTTE - Eagon Lester 0-4, Coyt Stajcar 0-3, Ryan Wahl 2-4 (2 3B), Aiden Lee 1-3, Eric Hart 2-4, Kian O’Neill 0-4, Reece Cox 0-3, Rylan Richards 0-2, Evan Starr 0-0, Burt 1-2.
Glendive 9, Gallatin Valley 8
Glendive 040 000 5 - 9 10 3
Gallatin Valley 130 013 0 - 8 10 5
Parker Buckley, Teagan Wahl (6) and n/a. Isaac Richardson, Austin Devers (6), Brody Ayers (7) and n/a.
GLENDIVE - Casey Rounseville 1-3, Brodie Eckert 2-5, Matt Dufner 1-4 (2B), Rhett Hoffer 1-3, Jacoby Mattern 2-3, Dillon Cullinan 2-4, Trenton Reinhart 0-3, Riley Basta 0-3, Austin Berry 0-1, Axton Franks 1-4.
GALLATIN VALLEY (2-9) - Brady Jones 1-4, Josh Wisecarver 3-4, I. Richardson 2-3, Patrick Dietz 1-2, Mayson Shively 1-1, Brandon Beedie 1-1, Austin Devers 0-3, Cyrus Richardson 0-3, Josh Majors 0-4, Wyatt Barney 1-4.
Gallatin Valley 12, Havre 1
Gallatin Valley 070 110 3 - 12 14 0
Havre 100 000 0 - 1 3 2
Mayson Shively, Josh Majors (7) and n/a. Brody Nanini, Kale Reno (4), Jeramaiah Benson (7) and n/a.
GALLATIN VALLEY (3-9) - Brady Jones 2-3 (2B), Josh Wisecarver 3-3 (2B), Isaac Richardson 3-5, Patrick Dietz 1-3, Brandon Beedie 0-2, Austin Devers 4-5 (2B), Cyrus Richardson 1-5, Garrett Penny 0-4, Caleb Kamerman 0-4.
HAVRE - Eli Cloninger 1-4 (2B), Quinn Reno 2-3, Trenton Maloughney 0-3, Tyrel Kjersem 0-3, Ethan Carlson 0-2, Caden Jenkins 0-2, Julian Benson 0-3, Carson Lunak 0-3, Travish McLean 0-1.
Glendive 5, Gallatin Valley 2
Glendive 004 000 1 - 5 5 1
Gallatin Valley 100 000 1 - 2 3 4
Rhett Hoffer and n/a. Brandon Beedie and n/a.
GLENDIVE - Casey Rounseville 0-4, Derek Reynolds 0-2, Justin Price 0-1, Matt Dufner 1-3, Dillon Cullinan 0-4, Jacoby Mattern 1-3, Trenton Reinhart 1-3, Riley Basta 1-2, Jacob Burman 0-3, Avery Holley 1-3.
GALLATIN VALLEY (2-10) - Brady Jones 1-3, Josh Wisecarver 0-0, Garrett Penney 0-2, Isaac Richardson 0-2, Patrick Dietz 0-1, Beedie 0-3, Austin Devers 0-3, Cyrus Richardson 1-3, Josh Majors 0-3, Wyatt Barney 1-2.
Miles City 11, Gallatin Valley 9
Miles City 121 302 2 - 11 11 2
Gallatin Valley 020 205 0 - 9 12 4
Kayden H., Logan M. (4), Cam M. (5) and n/a. Caleb Kamerman, Josh Majors (3), Brady Jones (5), Austin Devers (7) and n/a.
MILES CITY - Joel C. 2-3, Jack C. 1-4, Dalton P. 1-5, Jess B. 0-3, Aidan C. 1-3 (3B), Kayden H. 0-1, Cam M. 1-4, Julian L. 2-4, Dylan H. 0-4, Carson H. 3-3 (2B).
GALLATIN VALLEY (2-11) - Jones 2-4, Devers 0-3, Isaac Richardson 1-4, Patrick Dietz 2-2, Majors 0-1, Brody Ayers 1-1, Brandon Beedie 3-4, Cyrus Richardson 1-4, Mayson Shively 0-2, Garrett Penny 1-4, Wyatt Barney 1-4.
Gallatin Valley 1, Billings 0
Billings 000 000 0 - 0 5 1
Gallatin Valley 000 001 x - 1 6 0
Gunner Thompson and Holden Howe. Calbe Kamerman, (5), Patrick Dietz and Cyrus Richardson.
BILLINGS - Jessen West 1-3 (2B), Sy Waldron 0-3, Owen Doucette 1-3, Davis Mosier 0-2, Lance Schaaf 0-3, Austin Schaaf 0-3, Reagn Walker 1-2, Bryce LaForest 1-3, Howe 1-3.
GALLATIN VALLEY (3-11) - Brady Jones 0-3, Josh Wisecarver 2-3, Isaac Richardson 1-3, Dietz 0-3, Brandon Beedie 2-3, Austin Devers 1-2, C. Richardson 0-3, Gunner Johnson 0-3, Mayson Shively 0-1.
Billings 7, Gallatin Valley 1
Billings 102 040 0 - 7 7 1
Gallatin Valley 000 000 1 - 1 6 1
Lance Schaaf, Ethan Moore (7) and Gunner Thompson. Austin Devers, Cyrus Richardson (4), Brady Jones (6) and Brandon Beedie.
BILLINGS - Jessen West 2-4 (HR), Eli Nickisch 0-3, Owen Doucette 1-4 (2B), Thompson 1-5, Davis Mosier 1-2, Kruz Sievira 1-2, Austin Schaaf 1-4, Carter Venable 0-0, Hunter Eliason 0-1, Jake Swant 0-2, Samuel McCoy 0-0.
GALLATIN VALLEY (3-12) - Brady Jones 0-4, Josh Wisecarver 1-4, Isaac Richardson 0-3, Patrick Dietz 0-2, Beedie 1-3, Austin Devers 1-1, C. Richardson 0-1, Josh Majors 0-0, Mayson Shively 1-3, Caleb Kamerman 0-3, Wyatt Barney 2-3.