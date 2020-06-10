Baseball

The Gallatin Valley Outlaws completed a grueling stretch to begin the season over the weekend at a tournament in Havre.

The team made its home debut Tuesday and hosts its annual Imerys Tournament beginning Friday. The Outlaws will play five games during the three-day event.

Gallatin Valley began the season with 12 consecutive games on the road, including a Southern A doubleheader against the Butte Miners June 3. Butte, led by a two-hit performance on the mound by Ryan Wahl, shutout the Outlaws 4-0 in the opener, but Gallatin Valley rallied to with the nightcap 6-5.

Josh Wisecarver was 3 for 4 for the Outlaws in Game 2, while Isaac Richardson finished 2 for 4.

The Outlaws lost 3 of 4 games at the tournament in Havre, including twice against Glendive 9-8 and 5-1, and to Miles City 11-9. The lone victory was a 12-1 rout of Havre.

Gallatin Valley rallied from an early 1-0 deficit with seven runs in the second inning en route to beating Havre. Mayson Shively shined on the mound, tossing a 3-hitter and striking out six in six-plus innings of work.

Austin Devers finished 4 for 5 with a  double for the Outlaws, while Wisecarver was 3 for 3 with a double and Brady Jones was 2 for 3 with a double.

Wisecarver saw action in three games during the tournament and finished the weekend 6 for 7 at the plate with a double. Richardson and Jones each batted .428 (6 for 14).

The Outlaws made their home debut Tuesday, splitting a conference doubleheader against the Billings Cardinals. Gallatin Valley won the opener 1-0, while the Cardinals won the nightcap 7-1.

Caleb Kamerman scattered four hits and struck out four in four-plus innings of work in Game 1 before Patrick Dietz took the mound in relief en route to earning the victory.

Gallatin Valley plays Havre and the Bitterroot Red Sox at 4 and 6:30 p.m., respectively, to begin its tournament Friday. The Outlaws play Cody (Wyo.) Saturday at 5 p.m., and then cap the event Sunday against Dillon and Lewistown at 2:30 and 5 p.m., respectively.

Following the tournament, the Outlaws host Livingston in a conference doubleheader on June 16.

Imerys Tournament

Friday’s schedule

11 - Dillon vs. Lewistown

1:30 - Havre vs. Lewistown

4 - Havre vs. Gallatin Valley

6:30 - Bitterroot vs. Gallatin Valley

Saturday’s schedule

9:30 - Havre vs. Bitterroot

12 - Havre vs. Dillon

2:30 - Cody vs. Bitterroot

5 - Cody vs. Gallatin Valley

Sunday’s schedule

9:30 - Bitterroot vs. Dillon

12 - Bitterroot vs. Lewistown

2:30 - Dillon vs. Gallatin Valley

5 - Lewistown vs. Gallatin Valley

Butte 4, Gallatin Valley 0

Gallatin Valley         000 000 0  -  0  2  2

Butte                        011 200 x  -  4  7  1

Caleb Kamerman, Austin Devers (5) and n/a. Ryan Walh and n/a.

GALLATIN VALLEY (1-8) - Brady Jones 0-3, Josh Wisecarver 0-3, Isaac Richardson 1-3, Patrick Dietz 1-3, Brandon Beedie 0-3, Devers 0-3, Cyrus Richardson 0-2, Reid Woodward 0-2, Mayson Shively 0-2.

BUTTE - Eagon Lester 0-3, Rylan Richards 0-1, Eric Hart 2-4, Wahl 0-2, Aiden Lee 1-3, Reece Cox 0-3, Ryan Burt 2-3 (3B), Coyt Stajcar 1-3, Kenley Leary 0-2, Kian O’Neill 0-1, Evan Starr 1-2.

Gallatin Valley 6, Butte 5

Gallatin Valley         001 140 0  -  6  8  3

Butte                        210 020 0  -  5  6  0

Patrick Dietz, Mayson Shively (5) and n/a. Ryan Burt, Kenley Leary (5) and n/a.

GALLATIN VALLEY (2-8) - Brady Jones 0-3, Josh Wisecarver 3-4, Isaac Richardson 2-4, Dietz 1-4, Brandon Beedie 1-2, Austin Devers 0-3, Cyrus Richardson 1-2, Josh Majors 0-2, Shively 0-4.

BUTTE - Eagon Lester 0-4, Coyt Stajcar 0-3, Ryan Wahl 2-4 (2 3B), Aiden Lee 1-3, Eric Hart 2-4, Kian O’Neill 0-4, Reece Cox 0-3, Rylan Richards 0-2, Evan Starr 0-0, Burt 1-2.

Glendive 9, Gallatin Valley 8

Glendive                040 000 5  -  9  10  3

Gallatin Valley       130 013 0  -  8  10  5

Parker Buckley, Teagan Wahl (6) and n/a. Isaac Richardson, Austin Devers (6), Brody Ayers (7) and n/a.

GLENDIVE - Casey Rounseville 1-3, Brodie Eckert 2-5, Matt Dufner 1-4 (2B), Rhett Hoffer 1-3, Jacoby Mattern 2-3, Dillon Cullinan 2-4, Trenton Reinhart 0-3, Riley Basta 0-3, Austin Berry 0-1, Axton Franks 1-4.

GALLATIN VALLEY (2-9) - Brady Jones 1-4, Josh Wisecarver 3-4, I. Richardson 2-3, Patrick Dietz 1-2, Mayson Shively 1-1, Brandon Beedie 1-1, Austin Devers 0-3, Cyrus Richardson 0-3, Josh Majors 0-4, Wyatt Barney 1-4.

Gallatin Valley 12, Havre 1

Gallatin Valley     070 110 3  -  12  14  0

Havre                   100 000 0  -    1    3  2

Mayson Shively, Josh Majors (7) and n/a. Brody Nanini, Kale Reno (4), Jeramaiah Benson (7) and n/a.

GALLATIN VALLEY (3-9) - Brady Jones 2-3 (2B), Josh Wisecarver 3-3 (2B), Isaac Richardson 3-5, Patrick Dietz 1-3, Brandon Beedie 0-2, Austin Devers 4-5 (2B), Cyrus Richardson 1-5, Garrett Penny 0-4, Caleb Kamerman 0-4.

HAVRE - Eli Cloninger 1-4 (2B), Quinn Reno 2-3, Trenton Maloughney 0-3, Tyrel Kjersem 0-3, Ethan Carlson 0-2, Caden Jenkins 0-2, Julian Benson 0-3, Carson Lunak 0-3, Travish McLean 0-1.

Glendive 5, Gallatin Valley 2

Glendive                   004 000 1  -  5  5  1

Gallatin Valley         100 000 1  -  2  3  4

Rhett Hoffer and n/a. Brandon Beedie and n/a.

GLENDIVE - Casey Rounseville 0-4, Derek Reynolds 0-2, Justin Price 0-1, Matt Dufner 1-3, Dillon Cullinan 0-4, Jacoby Mattern 1-3, Trenton Reinhart 1-3, Riley Basta 1-2, Jacob Burman 0-3, Avery Holley 1-3.

GALLATIN VALLEY (2-10) - Brady Jones 1-3, Josh Wisecarver 0-0, Garrett Penney 0-2, Isaac Richardson 0-2, Patrick Dietz 0-1, Beedie 0-3, Austin Devers 0-3, Cyrus Richardson 1-3, Josh Majors 0-3, Wyatt Barney 1-2.

Miles City 11, Gallatin Valley 9

Miles City              121 302 2  -  11  11  2

Gallatin Valley       020 205 0  -  9  12  4

Kayden H., Logan M. (4), Cam M. (5) and n/a. Caleb Kamerman, Josh Majors (3), Brady Jones (5), Austin Devers (7) and n/a.

MILES CITY - Joel C. 2-3, Jack C. 1-4, Dalton P. 1-5, Jess B. 0-3, Aidan C. 1-3 (3B), Kayden H. 0-1, Cam M. 1-4, Julian L. 2-4, Dylan H. 0-4, Carson H. 3-3 (2B).

GALLATIN VALLEY (2-11) - Jones 2-4, Devers 0-3, Isaac Richardson 1-4, Patrick Dietz 2-2, Majors 0-1, Brody Ayers 1-1, Brandon Beedie 3-4, Cyrus Richardson 1-4, Mayson Shively 0-2, Garrett Penny 1-4, Wyatt Barney 1-4.

Gallatin Valley 1, Billings 0

Billings                      000 000 0  -  0  5  1

Gallatin Valley          000 001 x  -  1  6  0

Gunner Thompson and Holden Howe. Calbe Kamerman, (5), Patrick Dietz and Cyrus Richardson.

BILLINGS - Jessen West 1-3 (2B), Sy Waldron 0-3, Owen Doucette 1-3, Davis Mosier 0-2, Lance Schaaf 0-3, Austin Schaaf 0-3, Reagn Walker 1-2, Bryce LaForest 1-3, Howe 1-3.

GALLATIN VALLEY (3-11) - Brady Jones 0-3, Josh Wisecarver 2-3, Isaac Richardson 1-3, Dietz 0-3, Brandon Beedie 2-3, Austin Devers 1-2, C. Richardson 0-3, Gunner Johnson 0-3, Mayson Shively 0-1.

Billings 7, Gallatin Valley 1

Billings                     102 040 0  -  7  7  1

Gallatin Valley         000 000 1  -  1  6  1

Lance Schaaf, Ethan Moore (7) and Gunner Thompson. Austin Devers, Cyrus Richardson (4), Brady Jones (6) and Brandon Beedie.

BILLINGS - Jessen West 2-4 (HR), Eli Nickisch 0-3, Owen Doucette 1-4 (2B), Thompson 1-5, Davis Mosier 1-2, Kruz Sievira 1-2, Austin Schaaf 1-4, Carter Venable 0-0, Hunter Eliason 0-1, Jake Swant 0-2, Samuel McCoy 0-0.

GALLATIN VALLEY (3-12) - Brady Jones 0-4, Josh Wisecarver 1-4, Isaac Richardson 0-3, Patrick Dietz 0-2, Beedie 1-3, Austin Devers 1-1, C. Richardson 0-1, Josh Majors 0-0, Mayson Shively 1-3, Caleb Kamerman 0-3, Wyatt Barney 2-3.

