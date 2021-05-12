BOZEMAN — For the first time all season Bella Anderson tasted defeat Tuesday morning. The Belgrade junior had her 10-match winning streak snapped, but didn’t dwell on the loss.
Anderson bounced back in the afternoon with a dominant victory at No. 1 singles to cap the regular season. She’ll take an 11-1 record into next week’s Eastern AA Divisional with one thing in mind.
“My goal is state, that’s number one,” Anderson said. “Next one is be good on the court with everything I do and just be a good example. Keep the good attitude and that’s hard, especially playing Bozeman.”
Belgrade lost in the morning to the Hawks, 6-2, and it served as a humbling experience. Bozeman, which has won or shared the state championship since 2012, swept the singles matches.
“It was good to just see how they play because this match didn’t really matter,” Anderson said. “The one that matters is later, but (I) didn’t play the best, didn’t hit the balls that mattered ... She (Meg McCarty) hits hard and that’s my favorite kind of match.”
Anderson was swept by McCarty 6-0, 6-0, but wasted little time later in the day beating Gallatin’s Tia Gregory 6-0, 6-0 to lead Belgrade to a 5-3 dual victory.
Anderson admitted that she hadn’t not seen anyone at McCarty’s level of play before, but was already contemplating her plan of attack should they meet again in the postseason.
“I got a new strategy for playing her,” Anderson said. “I found out a few things that will help a lot next time. Now I just got to work my butt off in practice to get to that level.”
Anderson’s hard work and genuine sincerity have stood out not only to her teammates, but to the coaching staff as well.
“Her attitude has been the most impressive thing. She’s very kind to herself, she’s kind to opponents and she’s kind to her teammates,” Justin Arndt, who is the Panthers’ head coach, said. “Her and Alexa (Dryer) have really pushed each other this year and I think they’ve learned a lot from each other, which is really fun to see.
“She’s raised the whole team, especially those singles players on the team.”
While new to the program as an out-of-state transfer from Minnesota, Anderson was familiar with Montana. Her family often vacationed in the Red Lodge area and then moved to the Gallatin Valley to complete a “bucket list” item for her father.
Anderson originally thought she’d be attending Bozeman High, but the family home borders school district lines and she wound up going to Belgrade.
“Belgrade is literally the best, I could not be happier and more thankful,” she said. “All the people are just amazing, so welcoming and sweet. It’s been the best year yet so far.”
Anderson has already had the best season for a singles player in program history and credited Dawson Brooks, a senior on the boys team, for raising her level of play. The duo often face off against each other in practice.
“I play more with the guys,” she said. “It’s fun, I like that. I like when the ball has a lot of pace.”
Anderson has also faced stiff competition in practice from Dryer, the team’s No. 2 singles player. Dryer, a senior, split her matches Tuesday, losing to Bozeman’s Harley Buss 6-4, 6-2 before defeating Gallatin’s Julia Stevenson 6-0, 6-0.
Anderson will lead the Panthers into the divisional tournament May 19-20 in Billings. The top four individuals and doubles teams will advance to state, and Arndt expects Anderson to be amongst the main contenders.
“I think she’s right up there with the other top players in the state,” he said. “She’ll definitely be very competitive at divisional against all the Billings schools. I wouldn’t be surprised if she’s in the top three at least.”
In other action Tuesday, Belgrade’s boys were swept in dual play by the Hawks 8-0, but defeated Gallatin 5-3. All four singles players won against the Raptors.
Brooks rallied from a tough first set against Braeden Butler to post a 0-6, 6-3, 10-5 victory at No. 1 singles, while Coulter Thorn beat Wynn Wagner in straight sets, 6-0, 7-5 at No. 2.
Quinn Gannon and Jarek Carlson also won in straight sets for the Panthers at No. 3 and 4 singles, respectively. Gannon defeated Nathan Nguyen 6-4, 7-5, while Carlson beat Keaven Samsel 6-2, 6-0.
Belgrade’s girls won three singles matches against the Raptors with Maliah Beauchaine posting a 6-0, 6-0 victory against Tessa Tigart at No. 3 singles.
Boys
Bozeman 8, Belgrade 0
Singles
No. 1 - Blake Phllips, Boz, def. Dawson Brooks 6-0, 7-5. No. 2 - Owen Sanford, Boz, Coulter Thorn 6-1, 6-3. No. 3 - Nate Brooks, Boz, def. Quinn Gannon 6-2, 0-6, 10-6. No. 4 - Henry Christensen, Boz, def. Jarek Carlson 4-6, 6-1, 10-4.
Doubles
No. 1 - Josh Angel/Ben Stern, Boz, def. JD Hoppe/Dalton Mattson 6-0, 7-5. No. 2 - TJ Ward/Joe Monson, Boz, def. Eric Lee/Scott Poppe 6-3, 6-3. No. 3 - Aiden Edwards/Lars Sauerwein, Boz, def. Andrew Simon/Reece Eller 6-1, 6-1. No. 4 - Henry Riendean/Gabe Vicens, Boz, def. Caleb Bergstrom/Kody Jensen 6-4, 6-2.
Belgrade 5, Gallatin 3
Singles
No. 1 - Dawson Brooks, Bel, def. Braeden Butler 0-6, 6-3, 10-5. No. 2 - Couler Thorn, Bel, def. Wynn Wagner 6-0, 7-5. No. 3 - Quinn Gannon, Bel, def. Nathan Nguyen 6-4, 7-5. No. 4 - Jarek Carlson, Bel, def. Kearen Samsel 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1 - Jake Farne/Ayden Schonhoff, Gal, def. JD Hoppe/Dalton Mattson 6-4, 6-0. No. 2 - Will Gram/Graham Overon, Gal, der. Eric Lee/Scott Poppe 6-3, 5-7, 10-8. No. 3 - Mav Dafanty/Zach Dobbs, Gal, def. Andrew Simon/Reece Eller 6-4, 6-4. No. 4 - Caleb Bergstrom/Kody Jensen, Bel, def. Holden Lee/Matthew Walach 6-0, 6-2.
Girls
Bozeman 6, Belgrade 2
Singles
No. 1 - Meg McCarty, Boz, def. Bella Anderson 6-0, 6-0. No. 2 - Harley Buss, Boz, def. Alexa Dryer 6-4, 6-2. No. 3 - Bella Raeke, Boz, def. Jayda Brown 6-1, 6-1. No. 4 - Ashley Bos, Boz, def. Maliah Beauchaine 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles
No. 1 - Maicy McCarthy/Laine Branziger, Boz, def. Ava Wagner/ Alianza Zwang 6-0, 6-0. No. 2 - Fiona Collins/Riley McMahon, Bel, def. Avery Repscher/Kayla Krapp 7-6 (10-8), 6-4. No. 3 - Halle Tolley/Payton Mancornal, Bel, def. Ava Couture/Alexis LaMeres 5-7, 7-5, 10-3. No. 4 - Emeline Smith/Fricia Kelly, Boz, def. Talia Gilpin/Alauna Colarik 6-2, 6-4.
Belgrade 5, Gallatin 3
Singles
No. 1 - Bella Anderson, Bel, def. Tia Gregory 6-0, 6-0. No. 2 - Alexa Dryer, Bel, def. Julia Stevenson 6-0, 6-0. No. 3 - Maliah Beauchaine, Bel, def. Tessa Tigart 6-0, 6-0. No. 4 - Ruby McNeil, Gal, def. Talia Gilpin 6-0, 7-5.
Doubles
No. 1 - Avier Smith/Makayla Otey, Gal, def. Ava Wagner/Alianza Swang 6-0, 6-0. No. 2 - Fiona Collins/Riley McMahon, Bel, Mandi Faure/Ayden Paul 7-5, 6-0. No. 3 - Ritu Bajwa/Trinity Simons, Gal, def. Halle Tolley/Payton Mancorornal 6-4, 1-6, 10-8. No. 4 - Shae McCauley/Alauna Colarik, Bel, def. Alivia Ballenger/Anne Baldwin 6-6 (9-7), 6-6 (9-11), 10-2.