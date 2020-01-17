Belgrade had struggled shooting from the free-throw line in the past. Thursday was different.
The Panthers scored on 9 of 12 attempts from the line after regulation, finding an exhilarating fashion to secure its first win of the season.
After trailing at halftime, the Panthers tied the game up in the second half and fought for a 56-51 overtime victory at Beaverhead County in a nonconference contest.
“I think it’s rewarding for the guys who show up to practice and work hard,” Belgrade head coach Mike Deming said. “They continue to have a passion for the game, and to reward them with a win over a quality opponent over Dillon and reward them for the hard work they put in is so great.”
After Belgrade (1-6) established a five-point lead after one quarter, the Beavers outscored the Panthers 15-8 in the second for a two-point advantage at intermission.
“We played a very good first quarter. Everything was working well,” Deming said. “They just played a little bit better in the second quarter.”
The two teams were tied at 33 entering the fourth. Deming said the Panthers drew up and executed a “perfect” play for the end of regulation, but the shot was blocked. The Beavers tried to win the game themselves, but Belgrade’s zone defense was too much. Regulation ended in a tie at 42.
With Belgrade trailing by one in overtime, sophomore guard Ta’Veus Randle made a 3-pointer to give the Panthers the lead they would never give up. He finished with a game-high 19 points while making 6 of 10 free throws.
“It was nice to see it go down for him,” Deming said of Randle’s 3. “He actually ran the point guard just great. I think this was his best all-around game.”
The Panthers pulled away in overtime thanks to their free throw shooting. Tate Bowler led the way, making 5 of 6 after regulation on the way to finishing with 16 points.
“Both teams, it was going to come down to a free-throw contest,” Deming said. “When it mattered most, they stepped up to the line with a lot of confidence and knocked them down.”
Jace Fitzgerald, who led the Beavers with 12 points, scored on a three-point play and a 3-pointer for six points in the extra frame. But the Panthers limited Beaverhead County to nine points in overtime for the win.
Noel Reynolds was another of three Panthers who scored in double digits as he added 12 points.
Belgrade 56, Beaverhead 51
Belgrade 14 8 11 9 14 - 56
Beaverhead 9 15 9 9 9 - 51
BELGRADE (1-6) - Tate Bowler 4 8-10 16, Ta’Veus Randle 6 6-10 19, Austin Spangler 0 0-0 0, Cooper VanLuchene 1 0-0 2, Noel Reynolds 3 6-8 12, Wyatt Russell 1 0-0 3, Kade Schlaugh 1 0-0 2. Totals: 16 20-28 51.
BEAVERHEAD - Jonny Reiser 2 2-3 6, Cole Johnston 1 0-0 3, Justus Peterson 3 0-0 7, Branden Anderson 5 0-1, 11, Jonathon Kirkley 3 1-3 8, Connor Cunrow 0 1-2 1, Jace Fitzgerald 4 2-3 12, Jade Morast 1 0-0 2, Gallahan Hoffman 0 1-2 1, Eli Nourse 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 7-14 51.
3-point goals: Bel 2 (Randle 1, Russell 1), Bea 6 (Fitzgerald 2, Johnston 1, Peterson 1, Anderson 1, Kirkley 1).