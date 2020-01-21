Hosting a top five-ranked team in Class AA, Sean Dellwo knew it was going to be a tough night. But Belgrade’s head coach was pleased with the effort Tuesday.
The Panthers won just three matches in a 53-16 defeat to Billings West, but the team displayed plenty of grit as Dellwo worked some new wrestlers into the varsity lineup.
“We saw a little bit of fight tonight and that’s something that we can hang our hat on,” he said. “We got to get them the varsity experience because they go two deep to divisionals to state, so we got to get them some exposure.”
Freshman Taydon Vitt and senior Zayne Konkol notched pins for the Panthers at 160 and 285, respectively. Vitt stuck Logan Gallagher on his back with just three seconds remaining in the first period, while Konkol trailed 2-0 in the second period before turning the tables on Zac Malcolm at the 2:44 mark.
“A lot of times when he (Konkol) ends up down he has a tendency to give up some points and he didn’t,” said Dellwo. “He battled and caught the guy in a move he hits all the time, and did a great job of keeping his head.”
The dual concluded with freshmen Colten Gutenberger and Carter Schmidt battling the Van Pelt brothers. Gutenberger lost to Jase Van Pelt 3-0 after giving up a near fall with less than 30 seconds remaining in the match, while Schmidt beat Wyatt Van Pelt by major decision 13-2.
“Colton wrestled his tail off. It’s tough because he got a little excited there when he almost had the reversal and worked himself into a bad position,” said Dellwo.“Carter did what he does and wrestled a really solid match. Gave up two points I think we can do a better job on.”
The dual kicked off a grueling two-week stretch to cap the regular season. The Panthers will compete in the AA Duals this weekend in Great Falls before hosting Laurel, Billings Skyview and Butte High in duals next week.
“That’s good for us because we’re going to see some of the best teams in the state when we wrestle Laurel,” said Dellwo. “Then we get to wrestle Skyview … and then Butte. Tough schedule, but that’s what we want.”
Billings West 53, Belgrade 16
103 - Jase Van Pelt, BW, dec. Colton Gutenberger, 3-0. 113 - Carter Schmidt, Bel, mdec Wyatt Van Pelt, 13-2. 120 - Jesse Aarness, BW, tech fall Roy Deguzman, 17-2. 126 - Drake Rhodes, BW, pin Christian Lingenfelter, :50. 132 - RJ Lowdog, BW, won by forfeit. 138 - Logan Scott, BW, won by forfeit. 145 - Chaim Hernandez, BW, pin Gage Meyer, 3:08. 152 - Adrian Jajar, BW, pin Hunter Rowan, :52. 160 - Taydon Vitt, Bel, pin Logan Gallagher 1:57. 170 - Soloman Hernandez, BW, pin Hugh Donaldson, 1:30. 182 - Eli Madland, BW, won by forfeit. 205 - Hunter Morse, BW, dec. Xaden Cunningham, 9-5. 285 - Zayne Konkol, Bel, pin Zac Malcolm, 2:44.