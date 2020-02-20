Following a 40-point loss at Bozeman Tuesday, Belgrade bounced back in a big way Thursday.
The Panthers weren’t able to notch a victory on the road, but they put together a strong performance against league-leading Billings West.
“Throughout the course of the season you’re going to have some ups and some downs, and there’s no question that we weren’t happy with the way we played on Tuesday night,” Belgrade coach Mike Deming said. “The guys came back to practice the next day and they were ready to get after it.”
Belgrade got off to a hot start and led 21-17 after the first quarter. Noel Reynolds tallied nine points in the frame, while Tate Bowler and Ta’Veus each buried a 3.
But Billings West rallied to take a 36-32 lead into halftime en route to a 61-50 Eastern AA victory. The Golden Bears (14-1, 9-0) wore down Belgrade on the boards in the second half.
“We got out-rebounded and that was the biggest factor. They got multiple opportunities by offensive rebounding that we just couldn’t secure a rebound,” said Deming. “But other than the rebounding aspect I thought the guys did a nice job. We handled the pressure, we didn’t turn it over much, we made open shots and we were aggressive with our drives. Did a lot of things that we’ve been working on.”
Bowler and Reynolds finished with 16 points apiece, while Kade Schlauch and Randle each chipped in with nine.
“We played really well. It was night and day from the other night. Our intensity was up, we competed, we shared the basketball, we did all the things that was expected and the results paid off,” said Deming. “It was a very well played game by us.”
Belgrade (1-15, 0-10) is back in action Tuesday with its home finale against Billings Skyview.
“I’m looking forward to that. We have two seniors that have contributed a lot this year,” said Deming. “And looking forward to honoring them and continuing to build upon what we worked on this week. Just continue to get better.”
Billings West 61, Belgrade 50
Belgrade 21 11 5 13 - 50
Billings West 17 19 13 12 - 61
BELGRADE (1-15) - Tate Bowler 4 6-9 16, Ta’Veus Randle 3 0-0 9, Cooper VanLuchene 0 0-0 0, Noel Reynolds 6 4-6 16, Wyatt Russell 0 0-0 0, Kade Schlauch 4 0-0 9. Totals: 16 10-15 50.
BILLINGS WEST (14-1) - P. Williams 3 1-1 7, T. Mullowney 2 0-1 4, L. Meyer 6 0-0 16, P. Sullivan 0 0-0 0, Z. Tallman 0 0-0 0, J. Erbacher 3 5-6 21, C. Tyson 4 1-1 11, P. Brutt 0 0-0 0, G. Hatler 0 0-0 0, J. Berg 0 0-0 0, S. Phillips 0 0-0 0, M. Bunsu 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 8-13 61.
3-point goals: BW 5 (Randle 3, Bowler 2), BW 6 (Meyer 4, Tyson 2).