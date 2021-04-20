During a typical meet few athletes are as busy and enjoy as much success as Gracey Carter. The Belgrade senior shines on the track as well as in field events, and her talent has been on full display thus far this spring.
After missing the team’s season-opening dual in Great Falls due to another commitment, Carter has dominated in home duals against Gallatin and Billings Senior. She’s won half a dozen events and continues to improve times and distances.
While not unexpected for one of the team’s veterans, Carter did have some doubts about her abilities coming into the season after the 2020 campaign was canceled due to Covid-19.
“I definitely think it brought more nerves and I was worried that I was going to drop back down to like my sophomore level and I wouldn’t have improvement,” she said. “But it’s also kind of pushed me more where I’m really pushing to get that higher level.”
Saturday, when the Panthers hosted Billings Senior, Carter won the 100 hurdles, javelin and high jump, and set either a personal best or season best in each event. She also ran a leg on the sprint relay and placed fifth in the long jump.
The previous week, against Gallatin, Carter won the 100 and 300 hurdles and the javelin. She also placed second in the discus in her first-ever attempt in the event.
“That wasn’t really something on my radar at all this year,” Carter said. “Coach (Scott) Palmer, we did our (team) Olympics to see who would be good in what events, and he’s like, ‘You’re throwing it.’”
While Carter has yet to pre-qualify in any of her events for state, she was just five feet away in the javelin Saturday with a personal best throw of 110-feet. She also set a personal best in the high jump at 4-feet, 8-inches and a season best in the 100 hurdles (17.29).
“Unfortunately against Gallatin (teammate) Sarah Morris wasn’t able to run and her and I usually really push each other with the 100’s,” said Carter. “I wasn’t expecting it, but I feel like I’ve seen improvement with those. I’m finally confidently getting my three-step between them all. I used to get nervous at the end and four-step the last one.”
Carter had not competed in the high jump since middle school, but is targeting the pre-qualification height of 5-feet, 1-inch. She’s also hoping to break the school record in the javelin, which is 138-feet, but has been losing momentum on throws due to pulling up the heel on her back leg too soon.
Thus, she noted “lots of drills in javelin” were expected at practice prior to Belgrade’s dual Friday at Great Falls.
As Carter continues to experiment and excel in her events, a college career may not be on the horizon. She wants to pursue Asian studies and become an interpreter, a major that many schools don’t offer.
“When I was younger I wanted to (compete in college) and then kind of at the start of this year I wasn’t looking into really,” Carter said. “And now I’m kind of really trying to decide, a little bit on the edge there.”
While Carter shined, Billings Senior swept the dual with the girls winning 99-38 and the boys 76.50-68.50.
Taylor Simon was the only other Panther to win an event for the girls. The freshman had a mark of 32-feet, 4-inches in the shot put.
Charles Yunker was a double winner for the boys with top marks in the discus (124-08) and javelin (139-00), while Hunter Simon won the shot put (43-03.50).
Cooper McCormack was also a double winner after posting times of 2:11.23 in the 800 and 4:49.98 in the 1,600. Belgrade completed a sweep of the distance runs with Sam Nash winning the 3,200 (10:31.19).
Belgrade’s other winners were Tyler Gordon in the triple jump (36-07.50) and Josh Vanderjagt in the 110 hurdles (17.48).
Editor's note: See complete meet results at athletic.net.