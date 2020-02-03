Erin Nolte was happy with the body language and effort Saturday afternoon in the Belgrade Special Events Center.
Less than 24 hours after a 31-point conference loss on the road to Great Falls, Belgrade put together a gritty effort against Great Falls CMR. While the Rustlers wound up posting a 54-31 Eastern AA victory, the contest was closer than the final score indicates.
The Panthers (1-10, 0-6 Eastern AA) trailed by just four early in the second quarter and were outscored by just six points in the second half.
“They kept pushing and didn’t give up,” Nolte said. “So there’s improvement.”
Belgrade was within 14-10 with just under seven minutes remaining in the first half after Sarah Riley Morris converted a turnover into points. But the Rustlers turned up the defensive pressure and answered with a 10-0 run.
The final six points of that spurt covered a 45-second span as CMR forced three consecutive turnovers. By halftime the Rustlers’ lead had swelled to 31-14.
“Their press is good and they got some quick guards. If we’re not thinking every second those turnovers come,” said Nolte. “But as soon as we slow down and think about what we’re doing we do a better job on that press break.”
The Panthers fared better in the second half against the press and attacked the paint throughout. But more often than not Allie Olsen, a 6-foot-3 senior, was waiting in the middle, and she tallied eight blocks.
“It definitely took us a while to adjust to that. We looked to penetrate and try and score,” said Nolte. “It was about the second half when we realized we can’t shoot over the top of her.”
Belgrade scored five straight points late in the third quarter and then five more to begin the fourth, which was capped by a three-point play from Emmery Blossom, to get within 40-24. Later, McKenna Morris drilled a 3-pointer.
“We did finally start shooting the ball,” Nolte noted. “That was good to see.”
Lauren Lindseth led the Rustlers with a game-high 16 points, while Chloe Pace added 10.
Sarah Riley Morris was the top scorer for the Panthers with nine points, while Naomi Reanier and Blossom each contributed seven.
Belgrade is back in action Feb. 7 hosting Billings Skyview.
Second half foul trouble dooms Belgrade boys
With about two minutes remaining in the third quarter Belgrade was within striking distance. The Panthers trailed just 34-26 on the road to Great Falls CMR and was playing solid defense.
But Ta’Veus Randle and Noel Reynolds both got into foul trouble and had to exit the game. The Rustlers capitalized with 17 points before the quarter concluded and quickly turned a tight contest into a rout.
CMR added another 20 points in the final frame en route to a 71-34 Eastern AA victory.
“It was a ball game. It was a dogfight until we lost our point guard,” Panthers coach Mike Deming said. “We were right there.”
Randle, the team’s point guard, fouled out on the first play of the fourth quarter. That forced Deming to shift players out of position and he noted it didn’t go well.
“A lot of guys were put into situational things that we’re not accustomed too,” said Deming. “And they made a bunch of shots in the fourth quarter and we were just out of sorts.”
Belgrade (1-10, 0-6 Eastern AA) scored just eight points in the final frame and only converted one field goal.
“That was the first time all year that we had to run a different lineup,” said Deming. “We seemed unsettled.”
Reynolds led the team with 14 points, while Tate Bowler and Randle added eight and seven, respectively.
The Panthers are back in action Feb. 6 hosting Billings Senior.
Girls
Great Falls CMR 54, Belgrade 31
CMR 12 19 9 14 - 54
Belgrade 6 8 5 12 - 31
GREAT FALLS CMR (6-5) - Lauren Lindseth 5 6-8 16, Chloe Pace 4 1-2 10, Shania Gardipee 0 0-0 0, Emily Funseth 2 4-6 9, Allie Olsen 1 2-4 4, Alex Madsen 1 0-0 2, Natalie Bosley 4 0-0 8, Kiely Gunderson 1 3-4 5. Totals: 18 16-24 54.
BELGRADE (1-10) - Sarah Riley Morris 3 3-5 9, Emmery Blossom 3 1-1 7, Grace Garvert 1 0-0 3, Olivia Wegner 1 0-0 2, Hazel Eaton 0 0-0 0, Sophia Flikkema 0 0-0 0, Gracey Carter 0 0-0 0, McKenna Morris 3 0-0 3, Naomi Reanier 3 1-2 7. Totals: 12 5-8 31.
3-point goals: CMR 2 (Pace 1, Funseth 1), Bel 2 (Garvert 1, M. Morris 1).
Boys
Great Falls CMR 71, Belgrade 34
Belgrade 11 10 5 8 - 34
CMR 10 13 28 20 - 71
BELGRADE (1-10) - Tate Bowler 1 5-10 8, Ta’Veus Randle 3 0-0 7, Austin Spangler 0 0-0 0, Cooper VanLuchene 0 0-0 0, Noel Reynolds 5 4-7 14, Wyatt Russell 0 1-2 1, Kade Schlauch 1 1-3 4, Sage Smart 0 0-0 0, Hunter Simon 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 11-22 34.
GREAT FALLS CMR (5-6) - T. Wheeler 1 0-0 3, T. Wasson 2 0-0 5, R. Newburgh 1 2-4 4, T. Harrison 2 0-0 5, G. Held 0 0-0 0, B. Nelson 2 0-0 4, H. Goss 2 2-3 6, T. Suden 2 4-8 8, K. Barnes 2 1-4 5, R. Burnwell 7 0-0 11, D. Botti-Anderson 0 0-0 0, PJ Thomas 1 0-0 2, T. Pandis-Smith 1 2-2 5. Totals: 23 11-23 71.
3-point goals: Bel 3 (Bowler 1, Randle 1, Schlauch 1), CMR 7 (Burnwell 3, Wheeler 1, Wasson 1, Harrison 1, Pandis-Smith 1).