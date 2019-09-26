Once they’re able to put together a complete set, and then a complete match, Jessica Christensen knows success will follow.
Belgrade displayed flashes of its ability Thursday night in a non-conference match in Butte. The Panthers won a set and pushed the hosts to the brink at the end the contest in a 19-25, 25-23, 20-25, 28-30 defeat.
“We make a lot of errors in spurts that allow teams to go up on us quite a bit or lose our lead. And then we have to fight back in almost every set,” Christensen, who is Belgrade’s first-year coach, said. “So I feel like if we can just play an entire set then we would find some success.”
Butte (5-5) swept the Panthers a little over two weeks ago in the Belgrade Special Events Center. But Kira Mortensen, who tallied 11 kills and four blocks in that victory, did not play in rematch.
Christensen believed the 6-foot-3 middle hitter was out with an injury, but Belgrade still had to deal with Emma Field, another tall middle blocker. The senior finished with 13 kills and had five of her team’s seven blocks.
“We did a better job. We blocked better. We defended better,” Christensen said. “Their other middle did a decent job too. She’s not as big, but she did a pretty good job for them. But our blocking was way better than it was when played Butte at home.”
Christensen was also happy with the team’s ability to battle back from deficits, especially in the fourth set.
“We were down probably six points I think in the fourth set at one point,” she said. “So we really fought hard all night tonight.”
Belgrade (1-10) tallied seven blocks, led by three from senior Tessa Lamb. The middle hitter also finished with a team-best eight kills.
Christensen also noted the effort of junior Brytan Rogers, who made her first-ever start at right side hitter, and senior setter Dalanee Hicks.
“Our defense and serve-receive was good. It was really good,” she added. “We had only a couple zero passes, so we passed well.”
The Panthers return to action Tuesday with a match at Billings Central. It will be a rematch of last year’s Class A championship match, which was won by the Rams.
“I really don’t know what to expect. Of course they have Olivia Motten-Schell. They did lose quite a bit last year as well,” said Christensen. “I’m pretty sure our JV team, I can’t remember, (but) I’m pretty sure we beat them last year. So I’m hoping it will at least be a good close match.”
Butte def. Belgrade 25-19, 23-25, 25-20, 30-28.
BELGRADE (1-10) - Kills: 40 (Tessa Lamb 8, Maddie Tomasetti 8). Digs: 79 (Tyclee Bowler 24). Blocks: 7 (Lamb 3). Aces: 11 (Arin Eaton 4, Bowler 3). Asssits: 34 (Delanee Hicks 32).
BUTTE (5-5) - 49 (Emma Field 13). Digs: 74 (Mackenzie Tutty 14). Blocks: 7 (Field 5). Aces: 3 (3 with 1). Assists: 44 (Grace McGrath 23, Sydney Doyle 19).